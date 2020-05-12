Hulu’s ‘Solar Opposites’ Is Streaming Service’s Top Original Comedy Premiere

Click here to read the full article.

Hulu says it has a hit in Solar Opposites, an original animation series for adults from the creative team behind Rick and Morty.

The show, which premiered last Friday, has become the Disney-owned streaming service’s top original comedy to date. It was the second-most-watched title on Hulu on the full seven-day weekly chart despite only being in its fifth day of release.

According to figures from Hulu, more than 40% of viewers who started the series watched all eight episodes within two days of its debut. Unlike many Hulu originals launched in a staggered format such as three at once and then weekly through finale, Solar Opposites dropped all at once.

One grain of salt that applies to all streaming data is that it’s cherry-picked from the companies and not run through third-party measurement services. Nielsen has started to dip into streaming measurement but not with anything like the frequency of traditional daily linear TV ratings.

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (producer Rick & Morty and Star Trek: Lower Decks), Solar Opposites features four aliens crash-landing into a suburban American home.

Adult animation has become a key audience draw on Hulu. More than half of its 32 million subscribers have watched a title in the genre and nearly 40% watch it at least once a month.

Hulu was taken over by Disney last year, ending its long run as a co-venture among multiple partners, primarily, Disney, NBCUniversal and 21st Century Fox.

