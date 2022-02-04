Hulu Shares First Images of Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke in Upcoming Series Conversations with Friends

Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke

Enda Bowe/Hulu

Sally Rooney's book Conversations with Friends is coming to life.

On Friday, Hulu released a handful of images from the upcoming series, giving fans their first look at Nick Conway (Joe Alwyn) and Frances' (Alison Oliver) complicated love affair.

The book, published in 2017, follows two female college students Frances and Bobbi (Sasha Lane) as they unexpectedly strike up a sexually charged relationship with married couple Nick and Melissa (Jemima Kirke) in Dublin. The connection results in a twisted pair of love triangles that upend all their lives.

In one photo, Nick and Frances are seen cozied up in a car, with Nick's wedding ring in full display, while another shows the whole group together standing beachside on a bed of rocks.

Teasing the sexual tension between other members of the group, Bobbi and Melissa are seen smiling and drinking wine together, and best friends and ex-girlfriends Bobbi and Frances share a close moment with their arms around one another.

Hulu previously announced that Conversations with Friends will be a 12-episode, half-hour drama.

"Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories," Hulu's VP of Content Beatrice Springborn said in a statement at the time.

Alwyn previously shared a peek behind the scenes of the series on his Instagram.

"cwf," he captioned the post.

In one shot, Alwyn pulled a funny face while sitting next to Oliver on an airplane. In another, he shared a sketch of himself drawn by Kirke.

Rooney is also the author of Normal People, which Hulu adapted into a limited series in April 2020. The show went on to rank as one of the streaming service's most talked about originals on social media that year.

"After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations with Friends," Springborn said. "We are excited to continue our creative partnership with Sally, Element Pictures, Lenny and the BBC, which has been a dream collaboration."

A premiere date for Conversation with Friends has not yet been announced.