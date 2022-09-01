Here’s What’s New on Hulu in September 2022

Hulu has quite a hefty slate of new offerings in September 2022, with highly anticipated new seasons of “The Kardashians,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Atlanta” included. Films like “Big” (1988), “Fight Club” (1999), “Get Smart” (2008), “Little Fockers” (2010), “The Social Network” (2010), “We Bought a Zoo” (2010) and more will join them.

New works to keep an eye out for include the TV adaptation of “Tell Me Lies” by Emma Roberts’ Belletriste Productions, “The Come Up,” “Reboot,” and “The Cleaning Lady” Season 2.

Check out a full list of new movies and shows coming to Hulu in September below.

September 1

“The Mighty Ones”: Complete Season 3

“A Certain Scientific Railgun”: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

“A Certain Scientific Railgun”: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

“Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition”: Complete Season 1

“Aftermath with William Shatner”: Complete Season 1

“Aftermath with William Shatner”: Complete Season 2

“Alone: An Inside Look”: Complete Season 1

“America’s Book Of Secrets”: Complete Seasons 1 & 3

“American Pickers”: Complete Seasons 2 – 4

“American Ripper”: Complete Season 1

“Ancient Aliens”: Complete Season 15

“Ancient Aliens”: Complete Season 16

“Ancient Impossible”: Complete Season 1

“Ax Men”: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9

“Behind Bars: Rookie Year”: Complete Season 1

“Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer”: Complete Season 1

“Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife”: Complete Season 1

“Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story”: Complete Season 1

“Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson”: Complete Season 1

“Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story”: Complete Season 1

“Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts”: Complete Season 1

“Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story”: Complete Season 1

“Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy”: Complete Season 1

“Biography: KISStory”: Complete Season 1

“Blood-C”: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

“Bloods”: Season 2B

“Born This Way”: Complete Season 1

“Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal”: Complete Season 1

“The Cars That Built the World”: Complete Season 1

“The Cars that Made America”: Complete Season 1

“Catering Wars”: Complete Season 1

“City Confidential”: Complete Season 1

“Counting Cars”: Complete Season 2

“Court Cam”: Complete Season 1

“Court Cam”: Complete Season 2

“Court Cam”: Complete Season 3

“Crime 360”: Complete Season 1

“Cultureshock”: Complete Season 1

“Dance Moms”: Complete Season 5

“Dance Moms Miami”: Complete Season 1

“Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue”: Complete Season 1

“The Day I Picked My Parents”: Complete Season 1

“Days That Shaped America”: Complete Season 1

“Desafio Sobre Fuego”: Complete Season 1

“Desafio Sobre Fuego”: Complete Season 2

“Divided States”: Complete Season 1

“Dog The Bounty Hunter”: Complete Season 1

“The Engineering That Built the World”: Complete Season 1

“Escaping Polygamy”: Complete Season 1

“Extreme Moms”: Complete Season 1

“Extreme Paranormal”: Complete Season 1

“Extreme Unboxing”: Complete Season 1

“The First 48 Presents”: Critical Minutes”: Complete Season 1

“Fit to Fat to Fit”: Complete Season 1

“Fix This Yard”: Complete Season 1

“Flip This House”: Complete Season 2

“Flip This House”: Complete Season 3

“Flip Wars”: Complete Season 1

“Flipping Vegas”: Complete Season 1

“Food Porn”: Complete Season 1

“Forged in Fire”: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

“Forged in Fire: Knife or Death” S1

“Forged in Fire: Knife or Death” S2

“Found”: Complete Season 1

“Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood”: Complete Season 1

“Gangsters: America’s Most Evil”: Complete Season 1

“Gene Simmons: Family Jewels”: Complete Season 1

“Gene Simmons: Family Jewels”: Complete Season 2

“Gigantes de Mexico”: Complete Season 1

“Glam Masters”: Complete Season 1

“Going Si-ral”: Complete Season 1

“Gungrave”: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

“Haunted History”: Complete Season 1

“The Haunting Of”: Complete Season 1

“Hispanic Heroes”: Complete Season 1

“Hoarders”: Complete Season 4

“How Playboy Changed the World”: Complete Season 1

“The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer”: Complete Season 1

“Hunting Hitler”: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

“Hunter x Hunter”: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED)

“Hunter x Hunter”: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED)

“I Dated a Psycho”: Complete Season 1

“I Killed My BFF”: Complete Season 1

“I Love You…But I Lied”: Complete Season 1

“I Survived . . . Beyond and Back”: Complete Season 1

“I Survived”: Complete Season 1

“I Survived”: Complete Season 2

“Ice Road Truckers”: Complete Season 1

“Ice Road Truckers”: Complete Season 2

“Jamie & Doug’s NYC Date Night”: Complete Season 1

“Jamie and Doug Plus One”: Complete Season 1

“Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty”: Complete Season 1

“JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald”: Complete Season 1

“Kingpin”: Complete Season 1

“Kocktails with Khloé”: Complete Season 1

“Late Nite Chef Fight”: Complete Season 1

“The Machines That Built The World”: Complete Season 1

“Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid”: Complete Season 1

“Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown”: Complete Season 1

“Man vs. Master: Chef Battle”: Complete Season 1

“Married at First Sight”: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 & 7 – 9

“Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?”: Complete Season 7

“Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island”: Complete Season 7

“Married at First Sight: Second Chances”: Complete Season 1

“Married At First Sight: The First Year”: Complete Season 1

“Married At First Sight: The First Year”: Complete Season 2

“Married Life Diaries”: Complete Season 1

“The Men Who Built America”: Complete Season 1

“The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen”: Complete Season 1

“Midnight Feast”: Complete Season 1

“Mobsters”: Complete Season 1

“MonsterQuest”: Complete Season 1

“Mountain Men”: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

“Mushi-shi”: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

“Obsessed”: Complete Season 1

“Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour”: Complete Season 1

“Panic 9-1-1”: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

“Paranormal Cops”: Complete Season 1

“Pawn Stars”: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14

“The Rap Game”: Complete Season 1

“Sell This House”: Complete Season 1

“Space Dandy”: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

“Steins;Gate”: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

“Storage Wars”: Complete Season 12

“Swamp People”: Complete Season 10

“Taking the Stand” S1

“The Titans That Built The World”: Complete Season 1

“Tiny House Hunting”: Complete Season 1

“Tiny House Nation”: Complete Season 1

“The Toys That Built The World”: Complete Season 1

“TRANsitioning”: Complete Season 1

“Unidos por la Historia”: Complete Season 1

“Unidos por la Historia”: Complete Season 2

“The UnXplained with William Shatner”: Complete Season 3

“Wahlburgers”: Complete Season 1

“Wahlburgers”: Complete Season 2

“World Food Championships”: Complete Season 1

“Zombie House Flipping”: Complete Season 1

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

“A Good Old Fashioned Orgy” (2011)

“A La Mala” (2015)

“About Last Night” (1986)

“The American” (2010)

“American Pie” (1999)

“American Pie 2” (2001)

“American Wedding” (2003)

“American Reunion” (2012)

“American Rapstar” (2020)

“Anaconda” (1997)

“Anais in Love” (2021)

“Bad Girls” (1994)

“Batman Begins” (2005)

“Big” (1988)

“Breaking Up” (1997)

“Chronicle” (2012)

“Cliffhanger” (1993)

“Cowboys & Aliens” (2011)

“The Darjeeling Limited” (2007)

“The Dark Knight” (2008)

“Diggers” (2006)

“Dolphin Tale” (2011)

“Drive Angry 3D” (2011)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (2021)

“Fight Club” (1999)

“The Fisher King” (1991)

“Get Smart” (2008)

“The Good Shepherd” (2006)

“The Gospel” (2005)

“He Got Game” (1998)

“High-Rise” (2015)

“The Hitcher” (1986)

“Hook” (1991)

“Hope Floats” (1998)

“Hostel” (2006)

“Hostel: Part II” (2007)

“I Do…Until I Don’t” (2017)

“Jessabelle” (2014)

“Kazaam” (1996)

“Law Abiding Citizen” (2009)

“Little Fockers” (2010)

“Lost In Space” (1998)

“The Man With The Iron Fists” (2012)

“The Mask of Zorro” (1998)

“Maverick” (1994)

“Meet The Fockers” (2004)

“Meet The Parents” (2000)

“Multiplicity” (1996)

“Nell” (1994)

“Nine Months” (1995)

“Notes on a Scandal” (2006)

“Open Water” (2004)

“The People Vs. Larry Flynt” (1996)

“Philadelphia” (1993)

“The Pirates! Band Of Misfits” (2012)

“Robot And Frank” (2012)

“Roll Bounce” (2005)

“Short Circuit” (1986)

“Snow White And The Huntsman” (2012)

“The Social Network” (2010)

“Straw Dogs” (2011)

“Stripes” (1981)

“Tell It to the Bees” (2018)

“This Is 40” (2012)

“The Three Musketeers” (2011)

“Tigerland” (2000)

“True Lies” (1994)

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family” (2011)

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion” (2006)

“Unplugging” (2021)

“Van Helsing” (2004)

“We Bought a Zoo” (2010)

“Won’t Back Down” (2012)

“Year One” (2009)

“Young Guns” (1988)

“Young Guns II” (1990)

September 2

“Cuttputlli” (2022)

“A Cat in Paris” (2010)

“Ernest & Celestine” (2012)

“Lupin III: The First” (2019)

“Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” (2017)

“White Snake” (2019)

September 3

“Active Measures (2018)

September 4

“Stratton” (2017)

September 6

“Petite Maman” (2021)

September 7

“Grid”: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

“Tell Me Lies”: Three-Episode Series Premiere

“The Cove” (2009)

“Racing Extinction” (2015)

September 8

“Wedding Season”: Complete Season 1

“The Zone: Survival Mission”: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

“Among the Shadows” (2019)

“Half Magic” (2018)

September 9

“Wild Horses” (2015)

September 10

“Capital One: College Bowl”: Season 2 Premiere

“The Last Victim” (2022)

September 11

“In Dubious Battle (2016)

“Dirty Weekend” (2015)

September 12

“Monarch”: Series Premiere

“The Grand Seduction” (2013)

September 13

“Around the Globe in 80 Days” (2021)

September 14

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

“The Come Up”: Series Premiere

“Higher Power” (2018)

“The Last Duel” (2021)

September 15

“2 Days In New York” (2012)

“Alan Partridge” (2013)

“Cosmos” (2019)

“The Dustwalker” (2020)

“Freakonomics” (2010)

“I Give It A Year” (2013)

“Lost Girls” (2022)

“Love, Simon” (2018)

“The Mandela Effect” (2019)

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” (2018)

“Red Dog” (2019)

“The Rest of Us” (2019)

“This Mountain Life” (2018)

September 16

“Atlanta”: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

“I Think We’re Alone Now” (2018)

September 19

“Best in Dough”: Three-Episode Series Premiere

September 20

“Reboot”: Three-Episode Series Premiere

“9-1-1”: Season 6 Premiere

“The Cleaning Lady”: Season 2 Premiere

“Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat” (2017)

September 21

“The Resident”: Season 6 Premiere

September 22

“The Kardashians”: Season 2 Premiere

“Abbott Elementary”: Season 2 Premiere

“Big Sky”: Season 3 Premiere

“The Conners: Season 5 Premiere

“The Goldbergs”: Season 10 Premiere

“Home Economics”: Season 3 Premiere

“Lego Masters”: Season 3 Premiere

“The Masked Singer”: Season 8 Premiere

“Spy x Family”: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

September 23

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter”

September 24

“Shark Tank”: Season 14 Premiere

“Dinner in America” (2020)

September 26

“Chefs vs. Wild”: Two-Episode Series Premiere

“Bob’s Burgers”: Season 13 Premiere

“Celebrity Jeopardy!”: Series Premiere

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”: Season 3 Premiere

“Family Guy”: Season 21 Premiere

“The Great North”: Season 3 Premiere

“The Rookie”: Season 5 Premiere

“The Simpsons”: Season 34 Premiere

“A Chiara” (2021)

September 27

“Reasonable Doubt”: Two-Episode Series Premiere

September 28

“The D’Amelio Show”: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

“Bachelor in Paradise”: Season 8 Premiere

“The Rookie”: Feds: Series Premiere

September 30

“Ramy”: Complete Season 3 Premiere

“Call Me Kat”: Season 3 Premiere

“Hell’s Kitchen”: Season 21 Premiere

“Welcome to Flatch”: Season 2 Premiere

