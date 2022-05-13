Hulu Scraps Plans for Hillary Clinton Alternate History Series ‘Rodham’

Hulu has passed on “Rodham,” the scripted alternate history series about Hillary Clinton that has been in development since 2020, TheWrap has learned.

A source close to the 20th Television project confirmed to TheWrap on Friday that they are still trying to find a home for the series, which now has Claire Danes and Dakota Fanning attached to play Clinton at different points in her life.

Writer-producer Sarah Treem, who was the showrunner on Showtime’s “The Affair,” was set to executive-produce the write the adaptation of Curtis Sittenfeld’s 2020 novel, in which Hillary Rodham never married Bill Clinton. The deal included James Ponsoldt as director and Warren Littlefield’s Littlefield Co. as producer.

In 2020, Hulu aired Nanette Burstein’s four-part docuseries “Hillary,” after it premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Clinton was last played on screen by Edie Falco in the FX series “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”