Hulu Reveals First Teaser for Kardashian-Jenner Family's New Series, Titled The Kardashians

The Kardashian-Jenner family's upcoming Hulu content is beginning to take shape.

On Friday evening, Hulu released the first teaser for the famous family's upcoming series on the network, which will simply be titled The Kardashians.

"New year, new beginnings. 🤍 See you soon @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians," the streaming giant tweeted alongside a clip of the family.

"Happy New Year! We'll see you soon," family matriarch Kris Jenner wrote as she reshared the clip on social media. Added Kim Kardashian in her own tweet: "Coming soon…"

A premiere date for the forthcoming series was not included in the postings.

Kim, 41, and her family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007.

They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020, saying the "difficult decision" was made with "heavy hearts" and thanking their fans for all of the support.

Three months later, during Disney's Investor Day in December 2020, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris, 66, announced they had signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories on Star.

KUWTK concluded after 20 seasons in June and was followed by a two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

Earlier this year, Kim hinted at a new production project, posting a photo of a microphone pack on her Instagram Story. "Day 1," she wrote.

A few days later, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Khloé, 37, said she "missed" getting to spend so much time filming with her family after KUWTK wrapped.

"Since 2007, we haven't gone six weeks without filming. So, this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had," she said. "And it was weird at first but actually nice for a minute because we got to remember, 'Okay, this is what life [is like] not mic'd all the time. I don't have to be in full hair and makeup all day long!'"

"But ... even though we live next to each other and we're all, like, weirdly obsessed with one another, there's nothing like being paid to be with one another," she added. "Shout out to Kris Jenner."

From the studio audience, Kris admitted she also missed the experience of filming together. "Oh my God, she was pushing to start filming ASAP," Khloé said. "She missed it like crazy."

"I did," Kris confirmed. "I said, 'We have to start filming. It's an emergency.' And they said, 'What's the emergency?' I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something.' "