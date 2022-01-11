Hulu Orders 'Reboot' Comedy to Series — Plus, Judy Greer Joins in Recast

Reboot, the upcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, has been ordered to series at Hulu, TVLine has learned.

Also, Judy Greer will replace Leslie Bibb as Bree Marie Larson, a small-town pageant girl who “always dreamed of being an actress and a princess and both somehow came true,” per the official description.

Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Keegan-Michael Key will star as Reed Sterling, a “fussy actor on the fictitious family multi-cam sitcom, Step Right Up, who graduated from the Yale school of drama and resents the show for ruining his career.” Meanwhile, Johnny Knoxville will play Clay Barber, a “dark and filthy standup comedian whose only real acting job was on the same bright and sunny sitcom.”

The rest of the cast includes Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Hannah, a sitcom writer with a fresh take; Calum Worthy (The Act, American Vandal) as Zack, the multi-hyphenate movie star/hip-hop artist; and Krista Marie Yu (Last Man Standing, Dr. Ken) as Elaine, a tech exec turned television creative exec,.

Levitan will serve as creator, executive producer, writer and showrunner. “After working thirty years in TV comedy, this is both my love letter to sitcoms and, if I’m being honest, much-needed therapy,” he said in a statement.

