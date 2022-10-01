Here’s What’s New on Hulu in October 2022
Spooky Season is in session on Hulu, as the streaming service is adding a ton of horror-themed content this month. But not to worry, there’s plenty of other non-spooky new movies and shows to watch too.
In the horror realm, director David Bruckner’s new (and well-received) take on “Hellraiser” arrives on Oct. 7, while horror films ranging from “Annabelle: Creation” to “The ABCs of Death” to “Monster House” to “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” arrive throughout the month.
In decidedly non-scary new arrivals, the entire series of “Schitt’s Creek” comes to Hulu on Oct. 3 after streaming on Netflix for the last few years, while the Hulu original film “Rosaline” – which tells the “Romeo and Juliet” story from a different point of view – streams on Oct. 14.
Other noteworthy library titles include Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” on Oct. 25 and David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” on Oct. 31.
Available October 1
Huluween Dragstravaganza (Huluween Special)
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc-Memorial Edition, complete season 1 (SUBBED) (Funimation)
My Hero Academia, complete season 6 (SUBBED) (Funimation)
Spy x Family, season 1, part 2 (SUBBED) (Funimation)
A River Runs Through It
The ABCs Of Death
The ABCs of Death 2
About Time
The Abyss
After Midnight
The Age of Innocence
Aliens in the Attic
All About My Mother
All My Puny Sorrows
America’s Sweethearts
American Ultra
An American Citizen
As Above, So Below
Bad Milo!
Beerfest
Beyond JFK
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blazing Saddles
Broken Embraces
Casino
Catch and Release
Cedar Rapids
Charlotte
The Covenant
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dark Shadows
Dear White People
Desperado
The Devil Has A Name
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Don’t Say A Word
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
El Chicano
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Fired Up!
Fright Night (2011)
The Fugitive
The Gallows
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah
Godzilla vs. Spacegodzilla
Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
Godzilla vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
Grandma’s Boy
The Green Hornet
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Higher Learning
Honeymoon
How to Be Single
The Hulk (2003)
I Saw the Devil
It Might Get Loud
Jack and Diane
Layer Cake
Let Me In
Like Mike
Looper
Lords of Dogtown
Marrowbone
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Monster House
The Mortal Instruments
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
The New Age
No Eres Tu Soy Yo
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Piranha 3-D
The Pursuit of Happyness
Q & A
Robin Hood
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Roommate
Salt
Satanic
The Sixth Sense
The Skin I Live In
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Splinter
Spy Next Door
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
Todo Cambia
The Transporter
Turtle Beach
Twister
Tyrel
Unbreakable
Undercover Brother
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
V/H/S: Viral
Vanishing on 7th Street
Wild Wild West
Winchester
The Wheel
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown
X-Men
XX
Available October 2
Red Election, complete season 1 (AETN)
Available October 3
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (Hulu Original)
America’s Funniest Home Videos, season 33 premiere (ABC)
Schitt’s Creek, complete series (Lionsgate)
RBG
Available October 4
The Good Doctor, season 6 premiere (ABC)
The Bachelorette, complete season 18
Available October 5
Abominable and the Invisible City, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Mob Psycho 100 III, complete season 3 (SUBBED) (Funimation)
Available October 6
Locked Up Abroad, season 12 premiere (National Geographic)
SurrealEstate, complete season 1 (Syfy)
Available October 7
Hellraiser (Hulu Original)
Alaska Daily, series premiere (ABC)
Grey’s Anatomy, season 19 premiere (ABC)
Station 19, season 6 premiere (ABC)
Available October 9
To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific, season 9 premiere (National Geographic)
Available October 10
Grimcutty (Hulu Original)
The Rising of the Shield Hero, complete season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Available October 11
Chainsaw Man, complete season 1 (SUBBED) (Funimation)
Antlers
Available October 12
After
Available October 14
Rosaline (Hulu Original)
Dashcam
Pil’s Adventure
See for Me
Available October 15
Catfish: The TV Show, season 8F (MTV)
My Friend Dahmer
Poetic Justice
The Boy Downstairs
Available October 16
Being Flynn
Benediction
Sinister 2
Available October 17
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (Hulu Original)
Available October 18
Duncanville, final six episodes (FOX)
Available October 20
Annabelle: Creation
Bitterbrush
Available October 21
Matriarch (Hulu Original)
Abandoned
Wyrm
Available October 22
The Hair Tales, two-episode series premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original)
Available October 24
Beba
Available October 25
The French Dispatch
Available October 29
Clean
Available October 31
Crimes of the Future
The Way Way Back
