Here’s What’s New on Hulu in October 2022

Spooky Season is in session on Hulu, as the streaming service is adding a ton of horror-themed content this month. But not to worry, there’s plenty of other non-spooky new movies and shows to watch too.

In the horror realm, director David Bruckner’s new (and well-received) take on “Hellraiser” arrives on Oct. 7, while horror films ranging from “Annabelle: Creation” to “The ABCs of Death” to “Monster House” to “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” arrive throughout the month.

In decidedly non-scary new arrivals, the entire series of “Schitt’s Creek” comes to Hulu on Oct. 3 after streaming on Netflix for the last few years, while the Hulu original film “Rosaline” – which tells the “Romeo and Juliet” story from a different point of view – streams on Oct. 14.

Other noteworthy library titles include Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” on Oct. 25 and David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” on Oct. 31.

Available October 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza (Huluween Special)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc-Memorial Edition, complete season 1 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

My Hero Academia, complete season 6 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

Spy x Family, season 1, part 2 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

A River Runs Through It

The ABCs Of Death

The ABCs of Death 2

About Time

The Abyss

After Midnight

The Age of Innocence

Aliens in the Attic

All About My Mother

All My Puny Sorrows

America’s Sweethearts

American Ultra

An American Citizen

As Above, So Below

Bad Milo!

Beerfest

Beyond JFK

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blazing Saddles

Broken Embraces

Casino

Catch and Release

Cedar Rapids

Charlotte

The Covenant

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dark Shadows

Dear White People

Desperado

The Devil Has A Name

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Don’t Say A Word

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

El Chicano

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Fired Up!

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive

The Gallows

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah

Godzilla vs. Spacegodzilla

Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma’s Boy

The Green Hornet

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

Higher Learning

Honeymoon

How to Be Single

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw the Devil

It Might Get Loud

Jack and Diane

Layer Cake

Let Me In

Like Mike

Looper

Lords of Dogtown

Marrowbone

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Monster House

The Mortal Instruments

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

The New Age

No Eres Tu Soy Yo

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Piranha 3-D

The Pursuit of Happyness

Q & A

Robin Hood

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Roommate

Salt

Satanic

The Sixth Sense

The Skin I Live In

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Splinter

Spy Next Door

Stripper

Sunchaser

That Night

Todo Cambia

The Transporter

Turtle Beach

Twister

Tyrel

Unbreakable

Undercover Brother

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

V/H/S: Viral

Vanishing on 7th Street

Wild Wild West

Winchester

The Wheel

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

X-Men

XX

Available October 2

Red Election, complete season 1 (AETN)

Available October 3

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (Hulu Original)

America’s Funniest Home Videos, season 33 premiere (ABC)

Schitt’s Creek, complete series (Lionsgate)

RBG

Available October 4

The Good Doctor, season 6 premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette, complete season 18

Available October 5

Abominable and the Invisible City, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Mob Psycho 100 III, complete season 3 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

Available October 6

Locked Up Abroad, season 12 premiere (National Geographic)

SurrealEstate, complete season 1 (Syfy)

Available October 7

Hellraiser (Hulu Original)

Alaska Daily, series premiere (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy, season 19 premiere (ABC)

Station 19, season 6 premiere (ABC)

Available October 9

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific, season 9 premiere (National Geographic)

Available October 10

Grimcutty (Hulu Original)

The Rising of the Shield Hero, complete season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available October 11

Chainsaw Man, complete season 1 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

Antlers

Available October 12

After

Available October 14

Rosaline (Hulu Original)

Dashcam

Pil’s Adventure

See for Me

Available October 15

Catfish: The TV Show, season 8F (MTV)

My Friend Dahmer

Poetic Justice

The Boy Downstairs

Available October 16

Being Flynn

Benediction

Sinister 2

Available October 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (Hulu Original)

Available October 18

Duncanville, final six episodes (FOX)

Available October 20

Annabelle: Creation

Bitterbrush

Available October 21

Matriarch (Hulu Original)

Abandoned

Wyrm

Available October 22

The Hair Tales, two-episode series premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original)

Available October 24

Beba

Available October 25

The French Dispatch

Available October 29

Clean

Available October 31

Crimes of the Future

The Way Way Back

