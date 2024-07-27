Hull vs Newcastle: Preview, predictions and lineups

Newcastle United face Hull City in their second 2024/25 pre-season friendly this Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies are yet to play in front of a crowd this summer, with their only outing to date coming behind closed doors against SpVgg Unterhaching. Eddie Howe's side ran out 3-1 victors in Germany thanks to goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak.

Following their clash with Championship outfit Hull at the MKM Stadium, Newcastle will jet off to Asia for friendlies against Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F. Marinos.

Hull have been battered in two of their three friendlies to date. Their first defeat came at the hands of Turkish giants Fenerbahce, with the Tigers falling to a 5-1 defeat. That was followed by a 4-0 trouncing against Doncaster Rovers, but they have earned a respectable 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa.

Here is 90min's guide to Hull vs Newcastle.

Hull vs Newcastle H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Hull 1-1 Newcastle (3-1 on pens) (29 November 2016) - League Cup

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Hull vs Newcastle on TV and live stream

Hull team news

Tim Walter now has former Leeds defender Cody Drameh at his disposal and he may earn some minutes against Newcastle. Ryan Giles is another full-back to have made the move to the MKM Stadium after finalising a deal from Luton Town.

However, the Hull coach will have to do without Jaden Philogene from now on following his return to Aston Villa. The same is true of Jacob Greaves who has signed for Ipswich Town, while Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton have returned to Liverpool following loan spells last season.

Hull predicted lineup vs Newcastle

Hull predicted lineup vs Newcastle (4-3-3): Pandur; Coyle, Jones, Smith, Fleming; Seri, Slater, Simons; Omur, Longman, Hall.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle are without a number of players for the trip to Hull, with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes still unavailable following international football this summer. Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are injured and won't be back until the end of the calendar year.

Lloyd Kelly could make his debut following his free transfer from Bournemouth and John Ruddy could also be in line for his first minutes. Odysseas Vlachodimos featured in the recent 3-1 friendly victory in Germany following his move from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs Hull (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Longstaff, White; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Hull vs Newcastle score prediction

Hull have been dismantled in several pre-season outings so far, albeit they fielded a youthful team against Doncaster Rovers. However, their misery may be compiled by a Newcastle squad that boasts real quality up top.

Isak and Barnes whet their appetites against Unterhaching last time out and will be eager to keep the momentum flowing in Yorkshire. With a number of first-team stars involved, the Magpies should fill their boots.