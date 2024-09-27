Hull KR fail in new appeal to reduce Minchella ban

Elliot Minchella was named as the loose forward in the 2024 Super League Dream Team [SWPix]

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella will miss his side's play-off semi-final after the latest appeal against a two-match suspension was unsuccessful.

Minchella was charged with a Grade C head contact offence after he was sin-binned for a high tackle on Matt Moylan in the win over Leigh Leopards on 13 September.

The loose forward, 28, served a suspension in the final round of the regular season against Leeds Rhinos last Friday, but an appeal to reduce the ban to one match was rejected by the RFL on Tuesday.

The Robins took it to an independent rules tribunal, but again the two-match suspension was upheld.

It means that Minchella will not be available for Hull KR's play-off game at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday 4 October.

Minchella was one of two Hull KR players named in the Super League Dream Team for 2024, along with scrum-half Mikey Lewis.