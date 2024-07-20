Hull FC shock Super League leaders Wigan

Betfred Super League

Hull FC (18) 24

Tries: Walker, Sutcliffe, Litten, Balmforth Goals: Charles 4

Wigan (4) 22

Tries: Marshall 2, O'Neill, Eckersley Goals: Keighran 3

Hull FC ended the eight-match winning run of Wigan Warriors as they hung on for a thrilling 24-22 victory over the Super League leaders at MKM Stadium.

Jack Walker’s try after Abbas Miski failed to gather a high kick gave them early impetus and although Liam Marshall replied, further scores by Liam Sutcliffe and Davy Litten put the home side 18-4 ahead at the interval.

With Wigan's Tyler Dupree in the sin-bin, Denive Balmforth added a fourth try after the break as the visitors continued to be guilty of uncharacteristic handling errors.

Trailing by 20, the Warriors suddenly found another gear against tiring opponents as Brad O'Neill, Marshall and Zach Eckersley all went in, but Lewis Martin caught a cross-kick just in front of the line with seconds left to secure the points for Hull.

Interim head coach Simon Grix named loan signings King Vuniyayawa and Ed Chamberlain in Hull's 17 and right from the start they looked like a side transformed from that which had won only two of their previous 17 matches.

Miski’s mistake gave Walker the opener and the Airlie Birds’ approach was typified by a huge hit from Ligi Sao, which left Kaide Ellis on his backside.

Liam Farrell slipped with the line at his mercy as Wigan looked to respond but after Hull’s Jake Trueman sliced a kick straight into touch, costing them field position, Zach Eckersley sent Marshall into the left corner.

But it did not check Hull’s momentum and quick hands by Trueman enabled Sutcliffe to burst through a tackle for their second try, and Vuniyayawa and Martin then brought down Wigan’s Junior Nsemba just inches short.

Litten dived over after gathering Trueman’s angled kick before Dupree was given 10 minutes in the sin-bin for a dangerous tip tackle on Chamberlain.

A dismal half for Wigan ended with Farrell denied four points because Walker’s try-saving tackle on Jake Wardle was ruled complete before he collected the loose ball.

Dupree’s absence cost the Warriors soon after the interval as Balmforth charged over to extend the lead to 10 points and another great tackle by Walker prevented Miski from going in at the corner, his knee touching the ground beyond the touchline.

More than an hour was on the clock when O’Neill’s try was confirmed by the video referee, but a brilliant jinking run by 18-year-old Jack Charles, who had contributed eight points with the boot, almost led to a fifth for the home side.

Litten was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle with eight minutes remaining and Wigan immediately made the extra man count as a cut-out ball sent Marshall in for his 25th try of the season.

Moments later, a clever sidestep by Wardle created the opening for Eckersley to score and Adam Keighran cut the lead to two points with the kick, but desperate defence from Hull meant the Warriors suffered only their third loss of the campaign.

Post-match reaction

Hull FC interim head coach Simon Grix:

"After training with a certain purpose, I expected us to get it right this week and for large parts of the game, they played how we practised, which was really pleasing.

"Thankfully we held on - we did some dumb stuff in amongst [it], but that's us. It wasn't pretty at times, but the win is everything.

"[In the last 10 minutes] we still showed a willingness to play, which was great to see, but there was some stuff where you think, 'Why have we done that?'

"Against the best pack in the league, it's going to be tough when you get to the back end of the game because physically they are very impressive, what they're able to do."

Hull FC: Walker, Briscoe, Litten, Sutcliffe, Martin, Trueman, Charles, Ese'ese, Smith, Sao, Lane, Chamberlain, Aydin.

Interchanges: Balmforth, Gardiner, Laidlaw, Vuniyayawa.

Sin-bin: Litten (72).

Wigan: Eckersley, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Farrimond, Smith, Havard, O'Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Byrne, Mago, Dupree, Walters.

Sin-bin: Dupree (34).

Referee: Aaron Moore.