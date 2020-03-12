Hull FC fire coach Lee Radford after 38-4 loss to Warrington Wolves

HULL, England — Hull FC fired head coach Lee Radford in the wake of the club's 38-4 home rugby league loss to Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

Hull FC (3-4-0) stands seventh in the 12-team Super League, six points ahead of the Toronto Wolfpack (0-6-0).

After winning its first two games of the season, Hull has lost four of its last five.

"The club would like to place on record their immense gratitude for Lee's hard work, passion and loyalty for the club over the last seven years," Hull said in a statement.

Toronto hosts Hull FC in its season opener April 18 at Lamport Stadium.

On the COVID-19 front, the Rugby Football League says the weekend schedule will go ahead as planned in the wake of comments from the British prime minister. Boris Johnson said while the British government is considering banning sporting fixtures in the wake of the virus outbreak, it is not doing so immediately.

"For supporters and those involved with the community game, we recognize the situation may also be unsettling or confusing, with a number of high-profile international sporting competitions and fixtures involving British clubs being affected," the RFL said in a statement.

"The prime minister and the chief medical officer have reiterated today that there is no medical rationale for restricting large public events such as sports fixtures — and our program is therefore due to go ahead as planned this weekend.

"The RFL and Super League have again reminded clubs of the importance of sensible hygiene for all those who attend, and especially for players to set the right example in that regard."

The Wolfpack, who defeated the Huddersfield Giants 18-0 in Challenge Cup play Wednesday, don't play again until March 22 when they face Wakefield Trinity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press