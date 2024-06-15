Hull FC end 11-game losing run with dominant victory over awful Leeds

Hull FC's Lewis Martin celebrates scoring their first try in their 18-10 win over Leeds Rhinos at MKM Stadium. Photograph: Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Leeds’ first game since the passing of Rob Burrow resulted in their worst performance of the season so far, as they were beaten by a Hull FC side who ended an 11-match losing run in the process.

The Leeds coach, Rohan Smith, promised in the days leading up to this game that his players would put on a showing befitting of Burrow, after his tragic death a fortnight ago at the age of just 41. However, Leeds were abysmal from start to finish and this defeat against a side with just one win to their name all season before this could yet have major ramifications for Smith.

The afternoon began with a period of tribute towards Burrow, with the significant travelling support from Leeds leading a chorus of chants in tribute to their former scrum-half, who won every major domestic honour during a stellar playing career with the Rhinos. However, it ended with the Rhinos supporters chanting for the dismissal of Smith.

Difficult conditions made enterprising rugby tough in the first half, with both sides labouring and producing countless amounts of errors. With the confidence of both sides clearly brittle, you felt as though the first try of the contest would be decisive and after a number of near misses, it was Hull who got it three minutes before half-time.

Lewis Martin broke the deadlock after finishing well in the corner before, on the stroke of half-time, Denive Balmforth forced his way over the line from close-range to double Hull’s lead. A half which seemed destined to end scoreless had suddenly seen Hull surge into control, and few could argue with the outcome at that stage.

And as the rain abated after half-time, the hosts struck a decisive blow when they extended their lead to 18 points when Carlos Tuimavave’s offload sent Cam Scott across to touch down. Leeds added some semblance of respectability to the scoreline in the final quarter with tries from Ash Handley and Harry Newman but, in truth, they were well-beaten.

Whether the emotion of the past fortnight took its toll on Leeds’ players, many of whom played with or were coached by Burrow, will only truly be known internally by the Rhinos. But this was anything but the showing they had hoped to put on for one of their favourite sons.