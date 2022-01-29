Hull City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

A general view of the KCOM Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Swansea City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

16:52 , admin

Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Swansea City 0.

16:52 , admin

Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cyrus Christie with a headed pass.

16:52 , admin

Offside, Swansea City. Matt Grimes tries a through ball, but Joël Piroe is caught offside.

16:52 , admin

Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Manning.

16:49 , admin

Substitution, Hull City. Callum Jones replaces George Honeyman.

16:45 , admin

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

16:45 , admin

Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.

16:45 , admin

Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham with a cross.

16:44 , admin

Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16:44 , admin

Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

16:44 , admin

Offside, Hull City. George Honeyman tries a through ball, but Tom Eaves is caught offside.

16:44 , admin

Liam Walsh (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16:42 , admin

Foul by Liam Walsh (Swansea City).

16:40 , admin

Substitution, Hull City. Regan Slater replaces Brandon Fleming.

16:37 , admin

Ryan Manning (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16:37 , admin

Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

16:37 , admin

Attempt saved. Ben Cabango (Swansea City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.

16:35 , admin

Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

16:33 , admin

Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

16:33 , admin

Liam Walsh (Swansea City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

16:31 , admin

Liam Walsh (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16:30 , admin

Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box.

16:26 , admin

Offside, Swansea City. Olivier Ntcham tries a through ball, but Joël Piroe is caught offside.

16:24 , admin

Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City).

16:20 , admin

Substitution, Swansea City. Liam Walsh replaces Korey Smith.

16:20 , admin

Attempt missed. Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

16:19 , admin

Attempt blocked. Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.

16:17 , admin

Attempt saved. Ryan Manning (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

16:17 , admin

Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

16:17 , admin

Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.

16:14 , admin

Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City).

16:13 , admin

Richard Smallwood (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16:12 , admin

Attempt missed. Richard Smallwood (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box.

16:10 , admin

Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).

16:10 , admin

Offside, Swansea City. Ben Cabango tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.

16:09 , admin

Offside, Swansea City. Korey Smith tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.

16:07 , admin

Attempt missed. Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Latibeaudiere with a cross.

16:07 , admin

Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Richard Smallwood following a set piece situation.

16:07 , admin

Foul by Michael Obafemi (Swansea City).

16:05 , admin

Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16:03 , admin

Second Half begins Hull City 2, Swansea City 0.

16:03 , admin

Substitution, Swansea City. Olivier Ntcham replaces Hannes Wolf.

16:03 , admin

Substitution, Swansea City. Michael Obafemi replaces Jay Fulton.

15:47 , admin

First Half ends, Hull City 2, Swansea City 0.

15:46 , admin

Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.

15:45 , admin

Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:37 , admin

Attempt saved. Hannes Wolf (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross.

15:36 , admin

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

15:33 , admin

Foul by Joël Piroe (Swansea City).

15:25 , admin

Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).

15:24 , admin

Offside, Hull City. Sean McLoughlin tries a through ball, but George Honeyman is caught offside.

15:20 , admin

Offside, Hull City. Ryan Longman tries a through ball, but Tom Eaves is caught offside.

15:17 , admin

Goal! Hull City 2, Swansea City 0. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

15:16 , admin

Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:14 , admin

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Kyle Naughton.

15:11 , admin

Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:10 , admin

Attempt blocked. Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) header from the right side of the box is blocked.

15:08 , admin

Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:05 , admin

Goal! Hull City 1, Swansea City 0. Tom Eaves (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

15:02 , admin

Foul by Korey Smith (Swansea City).

15:01 , admin

First Half begins.

14:59 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00 , admin

