Hull City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sports Staff
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hull City
    Hull City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Swansea City
    Swansea City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
A general view of the KCOM Stadium (Getty Images)
A general view of the KCOM Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Swansea City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:52 , admin

Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Swansea City 0.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:52 , admin

Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cyrus Christie with a headed pass.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:52 , admin

Offside, Swansea City. Matt Grimes tries a through ball, but Joël Piroe is caught offside.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:52 , admin

Attempt missed. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Manning.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:49 , admin

Substitution, Hull City. Callum Jones replaces George Honeyman.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:45 , admin

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:45 , admin

Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:45 , admin

Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham with a cross.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:44 , admin

Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:44 , admin

Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:44 , admin

Offside, Hull City. George Honeyman tries a through ball, but Tom Eaves is caught offside.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:44 , admin

Liam Walsh (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:42 , admin

Foul by Liam Walsh (Swansea City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:40 , admin

Substitution, Hull City. Regan Slater replaces Brandon Fleming.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:37 , admin

Ryan Manning (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:37 , admin

Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:37 , admin

Attempt saved. Ben Cabango (Swansea City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:35 , admin

Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:33 , admin

Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:33 , admin

Liam Walsh (Swansea City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:31 , admin

Liam Walsh (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:30 , admin

Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:26 , admin

Offside, Swansea City. Olivier Ntcham tries a through ball, but Joël Piroe is caught offside.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:24 , admin

Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:20 , admin

Substitution, Swansea City. Liam Walsh replaces Korey Smith.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:20 , admin

Attempt missed. Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:19 , admin

Attempt blocked. Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:17 , admin

Attempt saved. Ryan Manning (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:17 , admin

Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:17 , admin

Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:14 , admin

Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:13 , admin

Richard Smallwood (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:12 , admin

Attempt missed. Richard Smallwood (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:10 , admin

Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:10 , admin

Offside, Swansea City. Ben Cabango tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:09 , admin

Offside, Swansea City. Korey Smith tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:07 , admin

Attempt missed. Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Latibeaudiere with a cross.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:07 , admin

Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Richard Smallwood following a set piece situation.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:07 , admin

Foul by Michael Obafemi (Swansea City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:05 , admin

Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:03 , admin

Second Half begins Hull City 2, Swansea City 0.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:03 , admin

Substitution, Swansea City. Olivier Ntcham replaces Hannes Wolf.

Hull City vs Swansea City

16:03 , admin

Substitution, Swansea City. Michael Obafemi replaces Jay Fulton.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:47 , admin

First Half ends, Hull City 2, Swansea City 0.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:46 , admin

Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:45 , admin

Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:37 , admin

Attempt saved. Hannes Wolf (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:36 , admin

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:33 , admin

Foul by Joël Piroe (Swansea City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:25 , admin

Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:24 , admin

Offside, Hull City. Sean McLoughlin tries a through ball, but George Honeyman is caught offside.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:20 , admin

Offside, Hull City. Ryan Longman tries a through ball, but Tom Eaves is caught offside.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:17 , admin

Goal! Hull City 2, Swansea City 0. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:16 , admin

Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:14 , admin

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Kyle Naughton.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:11 , admin

Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:10 , admin

Attempt blocked. Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) header from the right side of the box is blocked.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:08 , admin

Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:05 , admin

Goal! Hull City 1, Swansea City 0. Tom Eaves (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:02 , admin

Foul by Korey Smith (Swansea City).

Hull City vs Swansea City

15:01 , admin

First Half begins.

Hull City vs Swansea City

14:59 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Hull City vs Swansea City

13:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Akim Aliu is right, it's time to move beyond 'Hockey is for Everyone'

    On Monday, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares joined the growing chorus of players speaking out to address recent incidents of racism in hockey. On the latest episode of 'In the Mentions', Omar asks fans to speak up in support of Jordan Subban, Jalen Smereck and Boko Imama; and demand that hockey take steps to be more inclusive than slogans.&nbsp;

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • U.S. forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — U.S. forward Timothy Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the only goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in France, wher

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Hoyas' Mohammed mix of power, potential

    Aminu Mohammed is one of the Big East's top individual talents. He just so happens to play for the team at the bottom of the conference. No matter. Mohammed has put himself on track to be selected in the NBA draft if he decides to be a one-and-done. The versatile Mohammad appears in several mock drafts based on the combination of his current productivity at Georgetown and his high ceiling. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard leads the Big East with six double-doubles after being named the conference's

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Norwegian cross-country skier replaced due to COVID

    The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced and a Swedish competitor testing positive upon arrival in China. The Norwegian women’s team replaced Anne Kjersti Kalvå with Ragnhild Haga after Kalvå tested positive for COVID-19. “We need to ensure enough athletes for the distances during the Games,” Gro Eide, a spokesman for the Ski Federation, told reporters. Heidi Weng had also tested positive, but Eide said her sit

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the