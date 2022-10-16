Hull City vs Birmingham delayed because goals are too big - PA

Hull City’s Championship fixture against Birmingham City has seen kick-off delayed by 20 minutes after officials spotted the goals were too big.

In what is the second bizarre goal controversy to hit the Championship in the space of a week, a 20-minute delay was announced shortly before Sunday’s encounter was due to get under way as urgent corrections were required to ensure the goalposts at the MKM Stadium fit the league’s required measurements.

After the size of the goalposts were initially queried during the referee’s inspection, staff arrived with tape measures where it was determined that the posts were two inches taller than permitted, meaning the game could not go ahead until they were cut down to size.

Soon enough, club personnel deconstructed the goal frame and were seen using electrical tools to cut the posts to size, but not before a delay was announced by the home club.

A Hull statement read: “Kick-off this afternoon has been delayed to 3:20pm. The match officials have informed the club that the goal posts need to be readjusted and HawkEye recalibrated before the match can start.”

The bizarre incident comes just eight days after Cardiff’s win at Wigan was overshadowed by a strangely similar row, where it was claimed one of the goals was two inches taller than the permitted limit of 8ft.

Mark Hudson, caretaker boss of the Welsh side, says his coaching staff spotted the error before the game at the DW Stadium - only to be told by referee James Bell that it would take “two hours” to investigate. It means the game was played with two different sized goals.

Cardiff won 3-1 and their third goal, scored by Ryan Wintle, hit the underside of the taller crossbar before going in. “It just summed our day up,” said Wigan boss Leam Richardson. “If he’d had the free-kick at the other end, it would have bounced off the crossbar and not into the goal.”

The match was delayed for seven minutes while the issue was addressed. “Two of my coaching staff spotted the problem, which we tried to flag straight away,” Hudson later revealed.

In Sunday’s Premier League action, Leeds United’s clash with top-of-the-table Arsenal was delayed by nearly 40 minutes when, immediately after kick-off, a power surge left Elland Road with electricity and the players were sent back down the tunnel to the changing rooms while the problem was fixed.