Hulkenberg hit with grid penalty as Renault fits new engine
The upgrade, which involves only a new V6, was already used by his teammate Daniel Ricciardo at Paul Ricard. The Australian didn’t take a penalty at the team’s home race as he was still within his allocation for the season.
, as part of a complete new set of power unit elements. The Spaniard will start at the back of the grid as his Melbourne failure tipped him over the limit.
Hulkenberg received a grid penalty in Spain when he took a set of new power unit elements, including his fourth V6 of the season, although it was meaningless as he had already been consigned to a pit lane start for a change of wing spec after qualifying.
As today’s change represents his fifth V6 of the season the penalty is only five places.
Hulkenberg admitted to struggling to find a balance on Friday.
“Obviously it’s a short lap, not too many corners, but Spielberg kind of has its own laws and rules,” he said. “It’s a tricky old track, very technical.
“We were really lacking some slow speed performance – hence we elected to do another low fuel run and it compromised our high-fuel running a little bit trying to get more out of the car.”
