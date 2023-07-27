All About Hulk Hogan's Kids

The former WWE Champion shares a daughter and a son with his ex-wife Linda Hogan

Meet Hulk Hogan’s kids.

The former WWE Champion, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is the father of two children, a daughter named Brooke and a son named Nick, who he shares with his ex-wife Linda Hogan.

The couple was married from 1983 to July 2009, when their divorce was finalized. Hogan then married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, and separated from her a year later.

As the children of a professional wrestler, Hogan’s kids grew up in the spotlight. In addition to attending many public events alongside their dad, the entire family appeared on the VH1 documentary series, Hogan Knows Best, which focused on Hogan and Linda raising their children.

Most recently, Hogan announced that he’s expanding his family as he announced his engagement to Sky Daily. “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said in a now-deleted video shared on Instagram. Like Hogan, Daily is a parent as well. Hogan told TMZ that Daily has three children of her own and said he immediately got along great with all of them.

Here’s everything to know about Hogan’s two children.

Brooke Hogan

Brooke Hogan, whose real name is Brooke Ellen Bollea, was born on May 5, 1988, in Tampa, Florida. Taking after her father, Hogan was very athletic growing up, doing gymnastics and dance. She eventually joined the cheerleading squad at her high school, from which she graduated at age 16.

In the early 2000s, Brooke embarked on a singing career, releasing her first single "Everything to Me" in 2004 and eventually touring with a number of big artists including Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys.

In promotion of her album, Brooke and her father appeared on (Inside) Out: Hulk Hogan, Stage Dad, which later led to Hogan Knows Best, which portrayed Hogan’s strict parenting, especially when it came to Brooke dating.

As a result of various family controversies, including her brother’s scrapes with the law and her parents’ divorce, Hogan Knows Best was canceled in 2008. Brooke was later approached for her own spinoff series, Brooke Knows Best, which centered on her dealing with her family drama and working on her music. Recently, she has released music as a country artist.

In addition to her singing career, Brooke had a brief wrestling career, making her WWE debut in 2006. She also served as an onscreen personality for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

On the personal front, she was previously engaged to former Dallas Cowboys center Phil Costa, however, they ended their engagement in November 2013.

In 2015, Hogan faced major backlash after an audio transcript was released that featured him using racial slurs when talking about Brooke’s then-boyfriend. As a result, Hogan parted ways with the WWE and he was removed from the online Hall of Fame. Speaking with PEOPLE in 2015, Brooke said she forgave her father for his actions.

“What he said was not right, but I know that’s not who he is,” she said at the time. “He has told me that he made some really bad choices, but that it never changed that I was his baby girl and he loved me and be would lost without his kids.” She added, “Maybe the positive of this whole situation is shedding light on the need to eliminate hateful words from our vocabulary altogether.”

Nick Hogan

Nick Hogan, whose real name is Nicholas Anthony Bollea, was born on July 27, 1990 in Los Angeles, California. Like his sister, he appeared on Hogan Knows Best which documented his early beginnings with motorsports. He earned a Formula D competition license in 2006 from Formula Drift, and competed in one of their competitions the following year.

Around the same time, Nick had multiple scrapes with the law, including several speeding tickets and a serious car crash in 2007 that left his friend John Graziano, who was a passenger in the vehicle, with brain damage.

Nick was charged with felony reckless driving, to which he pleaded no contest. He was sentenced to eight months in Pinellas County Jail (of which he served six months), plus several years probation and suspended drivers' license.

At the time, Hogan told PEOPLE, “[Nick] was moving through life and maybe not real appreciative of things ... When this happened, it totally spun him in a 180. … It’s the best thing that ever happened to him. I’m not saying it’s a good thing. But it happened for a reason.”

In 2010, Nick spoke about the car crash during an appearance on Good Morning America, calling the incident “horribly devastating.”

“John’s my brother, we practically lived together and I just remember finding out about how bad everything was. It’s still hard for me to think about it,” he said of his friend, who at the time of the interview still required around-the-clock care. “I pray every day that I will be able to deal with it. It’s still at this point it’s too much to think about. It’s something that I carry with me every day.”

As for his personal life, he was previously in a longterm relationship with model Breana Tiesi from 2008 and 2015, followed by a relationship with Instagram model Brit Manuela between 2017 and 2018. Since 2019, he has been dating Tana Lea.

