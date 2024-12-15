Hulk Hogan walks out with Colby Covington for Saturday night's UFC main event

.

Colby Covington teased that a special guest would walk him out to the octagon at UFC on ESPN 63, and that proved true when he was accompanied by WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

Covington changed his walkout song from Kurt Angle's to Hogan's famous "Real American" track by Rick Derringer, and the WWE Hall of Famer appeared with him when he made his way to the cage for Saturday's welterweight headliner against Joaquin Buckley at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

If they hadn't been already, Covington and Hogan surely became acquainted with each other during the 2024 presidential election cycle as both men have been staunch supporters of Donald Trump.

