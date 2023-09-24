Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily in Florida Months After Revealing Engagement

The retired WWE star tied the knot for the third time on Friday

Hulk Hogan/Instagram Hulk Hogan has tied the knot with Sky Daily.

Hulk Hogan is married!



The retired WWE star, 70, tied the knot with Sky Daily in a small ceremony on Friday in Clearwater, Florida, according to TMZ.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Hogan and his new bride posed for photos together after the ceremony, with him in a simple black tuxedo and a black version of his signature head bandana and Daily, 45, in a glittery white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a lace train.

Reps for Hogan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Saturday.

Hogan revealed his engagement to Daily, a yoga instructor, in July while giving a speech at the wedding of their mutual friends, Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova.

“I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said in a now-deleted video of the speech that was originally shared on Instagram, according to CNN and the Los Angeles Times.

The former pro wrestler, whose real name is Terry Bollea, told wedding guests that he met Daily after buying her a drink during a night out with Nova, who later encouraged him to ask her out on an official date.

Hulk Holgan/Instagram Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily pose in matching T-shirts.

Hogan posted a rare picture of himself and Daily on Instagram last month in honor of his birthday. "70 years young and happier than I’ve ever been! Brother!" he wrote, alongside a snapshot of the couple posing together on a red velvet couch.

He also shared a video of Daily leading him into what appeared to be a surprise party for the milestone birthday. "Life just keeps on getting better and better! Jumping on another lightning bolt at 70!" he declared in the accompanying caption.

In late June, prior to popping the question to Daily, Hogan posted a touching tribute on Instagram to his then-girlfriend. "Beach day with my Sky Baby, it always seems just perfect, like she’s always been here, Sky Baby 4Life One Love HH," he wrote, sharing a snapshot of the pair posing in neon-colored swimsuits on the beach.

This marks Hogan's third marriage. He and first wife Linda Hogan were married from 1983 to 2009 and share two children, Brooke, 35, and Nick, 33. He then wed Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but filed for divorce in October 2021.

Hogan — who retired from the WWE in 2021 — recently opened up about how he was embracing a healthier mindset ahead of turning 70. In a Men’s Health “Gym & Fridge” video in July, he revealed that he had quit drinking and cleaned up his diet.

“I don’t drink alcohol at all,” he said, recalling his WWE days when he would routinely down “probably 12 Miller Lites” after a bout in the ring.

“It got to be a way to numb me a little bit, because I had a bunch of crazy business problems and personal stuff going on,” he explained of the excessive drinking. “And I caught myself after I would train, getting too aggressive with alcohol. So I just had to stop it.”

Paul Kane/Getty Hulk Hogan makes an appearance as part of his Hulkamania Tour in 2009.

He shared that he now sticks to water and eats organic foods, admitting that he was never properly “educated in terms of quality of food” when he was younger.

With the changes, he managed to shed 40 pounds, which has helped alleviate some of the stress on his body and pain he's experienced in the wake of "25 or 26 surgeries … over a 10- or 12-year period" to address injuries from his decades of wrestling.

"I changed my whole lifestyle because at the time, being in so much pain and getting older and older I couldn’t carry that much weight. When you are sedentary and not wrestling or moving every night, it’s easy to put weight on," Hogan explained. "So, I decided to drop weight and get down to about 265. Actually, the last time I weighed 265 was in ninth grade.”

The healthier habits have given him a new lease on life. “I feel great ya know,” he told the outlet. “Without all the other extra stuff, you actually feel alive, because a little bit of pain makes you know you are alive.”

