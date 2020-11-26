Hulk Hogan says Chris Hemsworth is now ready to play him after musclebound pics go viral
Just about everybody on the internet has been impressed with Chris Hemsworth’s recent workout pictures on Instagram — and that includes wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.
Hemsworth is due to play the WWE icon in an upcoming biopic for Netflix, and it looks like the wrestler’s physique is not going to be a problem.
Read more: Dwayne Johnson disappointed by Hulk Hogan racism controversy
The 37-year-old is in the midst of bulking up to once again play Marvel’s Norse god in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due to shoot next year.
Hemsworth teased earlier this year that he’ll be even bulkier than Thor when he steps into the ring as the Hulkster, but Hogan has told his social media followers that the star is “already there”.
He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH pic.twitter.com/q6LLfWUGgL
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 23, 2020
Joker director Todd Phillips is due to helm the Netflix biopic, which Hemsworth has said will “show a side of the [wrestling] world that people haven't seen before”.
The script is currently in the process of being assembled, with no clear calendar for when the movie will be shot and released.
Read more: Hogan vs. Gawker trial to become a movie
The story is set to follow the early years of Hogan’s career as he established the persona that made him a star of the company that was then known as the WWF — now WWE.
He went on to become one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling, headlining the first three WrestleMania events in the 1980s.
In more recent years, he has become known for the trial involving a sex tape which led to the closure of gossip website Gawker.
Hemsworth, meanwhile, is preparing for his return to the MCU fold with Love and Thunder, which will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become Mighty Thor.
The movie is set to begin shooting in January, having been delayed as a result of COVID-19.
Read more: Waititi says Thor 4 is “insane” and “romantic”
Hemsworth, who has played Thor since 2011, has suggested that the new movie will feature writer-director Taika Waititi being truly let off the leash in the wake of his success on Thor: Ragnarok in 2017.
He said: “It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika at his most extreme, and at his best.
“If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.”
Thor: Love and Thunder is due to be released in February 2022.
Watch: Hemsworth joins Mad Max spin-off Furiosa