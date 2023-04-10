Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo crashes Welsh couple's wedding

Actor Mark Ruffalo with newlyweds Klaire Hodgson and Lynz Tanner

The Hulk crashed a couple's special day as they prepared for their wedding ceremony in New York's Central Park.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in Marvel's films, was passing by as Klaire Hodgson and Lynz Tanner from Gwynedd were preparing to tie the knot.

"I was like, 'no, that's not going to be Mark Ruffalo. He's not going to be walking through at the time of my wedding'," said Lynz.

But he stopped to pose for pictures and to wish them well, Lynz added.

The newlyweds made a spontaneous decision to get married after Klaire, 36, flew to a conference in San Francisco and then on to an event in New York where Lynz, 28, joined her.

Klaire said the actor "seemed genuinely happy for us".

"He obviously knew it was a wedding he was walking through. As soon as they said 'Mark Ruffalo' he turned around and was like, 'Yep'."

Lynz said he was "very sweet", adding: "He obviously had somewhere to go and people to see but he stopped and took a few photos."