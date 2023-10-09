Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno accused of isolating wife to stop divorce

Lou Ferrigno has allegedly cut Carla Ferrigno off from the family’s finances - Jerod Harris/Getty Images North America

The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno has been accused by his wife of trapping her in an “abusive and controlling marriage” after she was diagnosed with dementia.

Carla Ferrigno, 74, who is suing the actor for divorce, has also accused the 71-year-old of openly flaunting his mistress, Mail Online reported.

She made the claims in court documents filed in San Luis Obispo County, California.

The actor claims his wife of 43 years was suffering from advanced dementia and that she had accused their daughter, Shanna, of elder abuse.

In turn, Mrs Ferrigno, who confirmed the dementia diagnosis, alleges her husband has cut her off from the family’s finances and tried to prevent the divorce by physically isolating her.

She has accused Ferrigno of conducting a “brazen affair” with his mistress, Lisa – “with whom he spends most of his time, travelling to his various appearances and flaunting in my face even when he is home”.

She adds: “While his infidelity may not be abuse, when I get upset with him about her being around, he physically intimidates me, by getting into my face and using his much larger size — he will remind everyone that he is the Hulk — compared to my slight stature, to scare and control me into submission.

“While towering over me, he yells at me, claiming horrible things about me and making sure that I understand that I am ruining his life and that he will not care for me.”

Lou Ferrigno played the Incredible Hulk - Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

She also alleges that he has restricted her movements in their $2.9 million home in Arroyo Grande, California, by locking internal doors.

In a statement, Vatche Zetjian, the actor’s lawyer, said: “Lou’s priority remains his wife’s welfare.

“All of the restraining orders recently mentioned in the press have been suspended upon mutual agreement of the parties.

“Lou and Carla, through counsel, have agreed to mediate and Lou’s hope remains that they reach an amicable resolution. Lou requests privacy for all his family members at this time.”

Ferrigno rose to fame in the 1970s as a bodybuilder and then as an actor portraying the Incredible Hulk.

His rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger was the subject of Pumping Iron, a documentary released in 1977.