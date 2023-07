Special to the Star-Telegram/jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

A police SWAT team responded on Sunday to Hulen Mall when a person called in a bomb threat to the southwest Fort Worth shopping mall.

Authorities went about 5:45 p.m. to the mall in the 4800 block of South Hulen Street.

The mall was evacuated, KDFW-TV reported. Authorities did not announce injuries.