Huize Holding Limited Reports First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



First Half 2021 Highlights

Gross Written Premiums (“ GWP ”) facilitated on our platform increased by 72.7% to RMB2.06 billion (US$319.1 million) from RMB1.19 billion in the first half of 2020. Of the total GWP facilitated, first year premiums (“FYP”) accounted for RMB1.19 billion (57.9%) and renewal premiums accounted for RMB868.8 million (42.1%).

Operating revenue increased by 97.1% to RMB953.6 million (US$147.7 million), from RMB483.7 million in the first half of 2020.

Cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to approximately 7.2 million, and cumulative number of insured clients reached approximately 60.3 million as of June 30, 2021.

We cooperated with 88 insurer partners, including 54 life and health insurance companies, and 34 property & casualty insurance companies as of June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

GWP facilitated on our platform increased by 12.1% to RMB668.0 million (US$103.5 million) from RMB596.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating revenue decreased by 7.0% to RMB218.6 million (US$33.9 million) from RMB235.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

CEO comments

“We are excited to achieve record highs in both gross written premiums of RMB2.06 billion and operating revenue of RMB953.6 million in the first half of this year,” said Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize. “We have continued to leverage our data insights and AI technologies to co-develop highly desirable products with our insurer partners and create longer-term engagements with our customers. With our 97.1% year-over-year top-line growth and continued leadership in the market, we expect to achieve full year 2021 revenue of RMB1.7 billion.”

“China’s insurance industry is still in an emerging and rapidly growing stage, and we believe that many more will become first-time buyers of life and health insurance in future decades. The industry is facing great challenges and opportunities. Given the average age of our insurance clients of 33 years old and over 95% persistency rates, Huize is well-positioned to capture the opportunity and poised to see continued growth in our business for years to come.”

“On August 17, 2021, we announced a US$5 million Management Share Purchase Plan by the management team. This program strongly demonstrates our long-term confidence and commitment in our business.”

First Half 2021 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated was RMB2.06 billion (US$319.3 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 72.7% from the same period of 2020. Of the total GWP facilitated in the first half of 2021, first year premiums (“FYP”) accounted for RMB1.19 billion (57.9%) and renewal premiums accounted for RMB868.8 million (42.1%).

Operating revenue was RMB953.6 million (US$147.7 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 97.1% from RMB483.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in operating revenue was primarily driven by the 72.7% increase in the total GWP facilitated.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB709.9 million (US$109.9 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 145.5% from RMB289.2 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of marketing channels to acquire user traffic.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB154.8 million (US$24.0 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 53.1% from RMB101.1 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount, as well as an increase in advertising and marketing expenses, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.



General and administrative expenses were RMB94.5 million (US$14.6 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 14.5% from RMB82.5 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to rental increase from office expansion, as well as an increase in the salaries and employment benefits for general and administrative staff, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB44.6 million (US$6.9 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 104.6% from RMB21.8 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to an increase in the number of R&D personnel.

Net loss and Non-GAAP net loss for the period

Net loss in the first half of 2021 was RMB48.7 million (US$7.5 million), compared to a net loss of RMB6.0 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss in the first half of 2021 was RMB44.5 million (US$6.9 million), compared to non-GAAP net profit of RMB36.3 million in the first half of 2020. The increase in net loss was primarily due to our increased marketing expansion and customer acquisition strategies, as well as increased investment in technology.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2021, the combined balance of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB430.7 million (US$66.7 million), compared to RMB404.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB668.0 million (US$103.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 12.1% from RMB596.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Operating revenue was RMB218.6 million (US$33.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 7% from RMB235.0 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a 5.1% decrease in FYP facilitated, which was RMB303.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, offset by a 32.0% increase in renewal premiums of RMB364.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB152.4 million (US$23.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 8.5% from RMB140.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher marketing channel cost.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB77.9 million (US$12.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 62.0% from RMB48.1 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount, and an increase in advertising and marketing expenses, offset by a share-based compensation expenses write-back.



General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB40.4 million (US$6.3 million), a decrease of 7.1% from RMB43.5 million in the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a write-back in share-based compensation expenses, offset by an increase in the salaries and employment benefits for general and administrative staff.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB25.7 million (US$4.0 million), an increase of 142.5% from RMB10.6 million in the same period of 2020, due to an increase in the number of R&D personnel.

Net loss and Non-GAAP net loss for the period

Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB77.2 million (US$12.0 million), compared to a net loss of RMB3.7 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB83.3 million (US$12.9 million), compared to non-GAAP net profit of RMB14.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Recent Developments

On August 17, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors (“the Board”) has approved the Management Share Purchase Plan, pursuant to which Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO, and certain other members of the Company’s management team intend to allocate their personal funds to purchase up to an aggregate of US$5 million worth of the Company’s ADSs during a six-month period following the date of announcement. The Management Share Purchase Plan demonstrates our confidence and commitment in our business.

Business Outlook

Based on our preliminary assessment of the current market conditions, we currently expect total operating revenue for the full year of 2021 to be RMB1.7 billion, or approximately US$263 million, an increase of approximately 40% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change as a result of various market uncertainties, including those related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both globally and in China.

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31 As of June 30 2020

2021

RMB RMB USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 404,618 430,738 66,713 Restricted cash 324,330 173,004 26,795 Contract Assets 216 739 114 Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment 232,589 131,182 20,318 Insurance premium receivables 1,974 1,240 192 Amounts due from related parties 251 248 38 Prepaid expense and other receivables 44,377 69,061 10,697 Investments accounted for at fair value - 1,709 265 Total current assets 1,008,355 807,921 125,132 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 10,251 13,607 2,107 Intangible assets, net 2,030 7,331 1,135 Deferred tax assets 605 605 94 Investments accounted for at fair value - 6,094 944 Long-term investments 46,084 50,033 7,749 Operating lease right-of-use assets 267,352 261,568 40,512 Goodwill 461 1,407 218 Other assets 838 10,476 1,623 Total non-current assets 327,621 351,121 54,382 Total assets 1,335,976 1,159,042 179,514 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 31,540 116,490 18,042 Accounts payable 227,532 134,296 20,800 Insurance premium payables 187,219 68,890 10,670 Other payables and accrued expenses 31,153 28,395 4,398 Payroll and welfare payable 63,919 68,832 10,661 Income taxes payable 2,440 2,440 378 Operating lease liabilities 12,763 15,016 2,325 Total current liabilities 556,566 434,359 67,274 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 53,860 45,690 7,076 Deferred tax liabilities 605 605 94 Operating lease liabilities 252,106 260,684 40,375 Payroll and welfare payable 4,156 2,513 389 Total non-current liabilities 310,727 309,492 47,934 Total liabilities 867,293 743,851 115,208 Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares 62 62 10 Class B common shares 10 10 2 Treasury stock (2,063 ) (9,545 ) (1,478 ) Additional paid-in capital 884,920 891,233 138,034 Accumulated other comprehensive income (21,972 ) (25,639 ) (3,971 ) Accumulated deficit (392,274 ) (440,930 ) (68,291 ) Total shareholders’ equity 468,683 415,191 64,306 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,335,976 1,159,042 179,514





Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Operating revenue Brokerage income 234,177 217,268 33,650 481,866 949,898 147,120 Other income 828 1,353 210 1,832 3,704 574 Total operating revenue 235,005 218,621 33,860 483,698 953,602 147,694 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue (139,849 ) (151,969 ) (23,537 ) (287,645 ) (708,665 ) (109,758 ) Other cost (616 ) (418 ) (65 ) (1,535 ) (1,189 ) (184 ) Total operating costs (140,465 ) (152,387 ) (23,602 ) (289,180 ) (709,854 ) (109,942 ) Selling expenses (48,118 ) (77,853 ) (12,058 ) (101,072 ) (154,829 ) (23,980 ) General and administrative expenses (43,476 ) (40,399 ) (6,257 ) (82,463 ) (94,460 ) (14,630 ) Research and development expenses (10,627 ) (25,742 ) (3,987 ) (21,814 ) (44,575 ) (6,904 ) Total operating costs and expenses (242,686 ) (296,381 ) (45,904 ) (494,529 ) (1,003,718 ) (155,456 ) Operating income/(loss) (7,681 ) (77,760 ) (12,044 ) (10,831 ) (50,116 ) (7,762 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest expenses (206 ) (657 ) (102 ) (619 ) (877 ) (136 ) Unrealized exchange gain/(loss) (5 ) (9 ) (1 ) (38 ) (11 ) (2 ) Investment income/(loss) - (482 ) (75 ) - (241 ) (37 ) Others, net 4,897 1,402 217 5,983 4,040 625 Profit before income tax, and share of income/(loss) of equity method investee (2,995 ) (77,506 ) (12,005 ) (5,505 ) (47,205 ) (7,312 ) Income tax expense (731 ) 1,529 237 (819 ) - - Share of income/(loss) of equity method investee - (1,200 ) (186 ) 299 (1,451 ) (225 ) Net profit/(loss) (3,726 ) (77,177 ) (11,954 ) (6,025 ) (48,656 ) (7,537 ) Net profit/(loss) attributable to Huize Holding Limited (3,726 ) (77,177 ) (11,954 ) (6,025 ) (48,656 ) (7,537 ) Redeemable preferred shares redemption value accretion - - - (4,274 ) - - Allocation to redeemable preferred shares - - - 1,074 - - Net loss attributable to common shareholders (3,726 ) (77,177 ) (11,954 ) (9,225 ) (48,656 ) (7,537 ) Net profit/(loss) (3,726 ) (77,177 ) (11,954 ) (6,025 ) (48,656 ) (7,537 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (1,028 ) (4,890 ) (757 ) 3,495 (3,667 ) (568 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) (4,754 ) (82,067 ) (12,711 ) (2,530 ) (52,323 ) (8,105 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Huize Holding Limited (4,754 ) (82,067 ) (12,711 ) (2,530 ) (52,323 ) (8,105 ) Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net profit/(loss) per share Basic and diluted 1,015,971,202 1,021,197,639 1,021,197,639 904,708,668 1,022,075,704 1,022,075,704 Net income/(loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic and diluted (0.00 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 )





Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net profit/(loss) (3,726 ) (77,177 ) (11,954 ) (6,025 ) (48,656 ) (7,537 ) Share-based compensation expenses 17,828 (6,119 ) (948 ) 42,326 4,108 636 Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) 14,102 (83,296 ) (12,902 ) 36,301 (44,548 ) (6,901 )



