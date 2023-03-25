Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Huize Holding Limited's (NASDAQ:HUIZ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People’s Republic of China. The US$62m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CN¥108m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥19m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Huize Holding will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Huize Holding, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CN¥31m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 100%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Huize Holding's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Huize Holding is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Huize Holding's case is 62%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

