HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 6.4.2022 AT 9:00

Huhtamaki publishes Q1 2022 Interim Report on April 27, 2022

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q1 2022 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (EEST). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

Teleconference

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 Finnish time, where the company’s management will present the results. The event will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, it can be followed real-time at:

https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/2022-q1

If you wish to ask questions, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 85664 2651
UK: +44 333 300 08 04
US: +1 631 913 14 22

Confirmation code for the call is 28929261#

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058


HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 38 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,600 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


