Hugo Sanchez Launches Moti App To Support Professionals Working Remotely

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Today, Hugo Sanchez announced a new product roadmap for the MOTI app software experiences to better support remote work use cases during the pandemic and they will be pushing these updates into the Apple App Store. In these uncertain times, when employers must deal with what the new normal of work will look like, the MOTI app aims to improve consultants' video conferencing experience and make payments, billing and recording more seamless than ever before. The MOTI app enables them to stay connected remotely, record in crystal clear HD quality while generating income, and stay productive during the quarantine.

The future of education and business will be a hybrid of the virtual and in-person experience. In a recent study by IBM , 61% of respondents said they wanted to continue working remotely and would like this to become their primary way to work. Major organizations worldwide have recently announced that they do not predict a return to the pre-COVID ways of doing business. Almost half of adults who can work remotely believe that video chat is at least as productive as in-person meetings. The MOTI App meets the needs of the existing global lockdowns and the new hybrid workforce of tomorrow.

Hugo Sanchez, alongside co-founders and partners, including David Meltzer, Braxton Miller, Casey Adams, Mike Mumola, and David Moreno have created a new online platform to connect consultants and clients. Hugo Sanchez is known for mentoring some of your favorite entrepreneurs. Now, Hugo and his team are disrupting the telecommunications industry to change it for the better.

The MOTI App is a telecommunications application for the iPhone and iPad that gives you the ability to record a video call with comprehensive audio and video recording capabilities and a built-in payment system.

