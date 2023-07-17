Hugo Lloris opted to skip Tottenham pre-season tour as Ange Postecoglou delays captain decision

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Hugo Lloris chose not to join the club’s pre-season tour as he is “hoping for a move somewhere else.”

Lloris has one year left on his contract and publicly admitted last month that he is open to a new challenge.

It means the goalkeeper’s final appearance for Tottenham after 11 years at the club will likely be a half-time withdrawal due to injury with Spurs 5-0 down to Newcastle in April, but Postecoglou doesn’t want that to overshadow the Frenchman’s legacy.

“Yeah I had a good chat with Hugo,” said Postecoglou. “He’s been an outstanding servant for this football club for quite a long time. Captain of the club, and has left an indelible mark on Tottenham Hotspur football club.

Hugo Lloris’s last appearance came in April. (Getty Images)

“I had a chat with him and he felt that he’s hoping for a move somewhere else so he can play and begin the next phase of his career. I left it up to him whether he wanted to come along because I think he deserves that respect to garner the direction of his own future - because of his standing.

“I’ve only had two or three chats with him but even in training I can see he’s not only an outstanding goalkeeper but an outstanding human being.

“From my perspective we had an open discussion and he just felt that with a move imminent it would be better for him that rather than bringing him halfway around the world he stays at the training ground and works there and prepares for his next opportunity.

“It doesn’t diminish what he’s contributed to the football club. It’s the hardest thing for a footballer that you can’t write your endings.

“It’s probably not the way he wanted to end his time at Tottenham with everything that he’s contributed, but at the same time I don’t think it needs to be anything other than a positive outcome in that he leaves as someone who’s made a mark at a very big football club, and I guess for all players that’s what they’re looking for.”

Lloris’ departure would mean Tottenham need a new captain. Kane is the obvious candidate as vice-captain, but Postecoglou will not make a decision until after the pre-season tour, which will see them play games in Australia, Singapore and Thailand.

“Again, it’s about me getting to know the group and allowing that to develop,” he said. “Some of those things you’re better off letting it grow organically rather than forcing things and having preconceived ideas.

“I just want to see how the group works. And like I say, so far the whole group has been really strong in terms of committing to what we’re going to do, and that’s what you want to see.

“Within that you see individuals who will look to lead. And they all lead in different ways. It’s not always the loudest or the highest profile, it’s sometimes by actions and what I’m looking for is leadership within the whole group.

“Guys that are prepared to take some responsibility for what we’re about to embark on.”