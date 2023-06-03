Hugo Lloris confirms he wants to leave Tottenham: ‘It’s the end of an era’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Hugo Lloris has confirmed his desire to leave Tottenham this summer.

The 36-year-old French goalkeeper still has one year left on his contract but says he is seeking a new challenge after 11 years and more than 400 appearances for the club.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Spurs in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and their targets include Brentford No1 David Raya.

Lloris has been at Spurs since joining in 2012 from Lyon and has captained the side since 2015.

Should he leave this summer, his final game for Spurs will be their humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle.

Lloris was forced off at half-time at St. James’ Park with a thigh injury after conceding five times in the opening 21 minutes.

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris, speaking to French outlet Nice-Matin about his future.

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen.

“The most important thing is I find a project where I thrive.”