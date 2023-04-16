Hugo Lloris calls for unity at Tottenham after fans turn on Davinson Sanchez: ‘There’s too much negativity’

Hugo Lloris has hit out at Tottenham fans for turning on Davinson Sanchez, questioning whether constant supporter booing caused the Colombia defender’s match-turning errors against Bournemouth.

Spurs captain Lloris branded the jeering of Sanchez “sad”, after the 26-year-old endured a 23-minute cameo to forget in yesterday’s 3-2 Premier League defeat by the Cherries.

Sanchez replaced the injured Clement Lenglet 35 minutes in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, only to be withdrawn before the hour-mark, having helped hand Bournemouth two crucial goals.

Sanchez’s loose pass led to Pedro Porro being robbed by Matias Vina, who then dinked over Lloris.

Then after half-time Sanchez flicked the ball off Marcus Tavernier’s foot but only straight into Dominic Solanke’s path, for the ex-Liverpool striker to slot home.

Lloris admitted he had never experienced anything like Sanchez’s treatment in his 18-year career, suggesting the Spurs fans could have helped bring about their own team’s defeat.

Asked to account for the Bournemouth loss, Lloris replied: “I don’t know, the first thing is when one of your team-mates comes on and doesn’t receive the help of the crowd, this is the first thing.

“I am a bit surprised, in a bad way, I am a bit surprised.

“No one deserves this, especially when you play so many years for the club.

“You have the right to be unhappy with the situation, the global situation, but when you have a player ready to fight for the team, for the shirt, I think it’s very sad.

“I feel really sad, honestly, because I don’t think he deserved that.

“And the consequence, I don’t know if it’s in relation, we conceded the goal just a few seconds later.

“Obviously again, just a ball that we could avoid, and then they punish us.

“But this is two different things, we talk about the game or we talk about the situation of Davinson. But obviously I see also something in relation.

“I spoke with him after, but you know, I mean, it’s sad, it’s sad for the club, it’s sad for the fans and it’s sad for the player to be in this situation.

“I think I’ve never faced a situation like that in my career. And there is too much negativity.

“It was every time he touched the ball, every time he touched the ball, he had that treatment from minute one until the end.

“It is not about the decision (to replace Sanchez), the decision was a tactical decision. It is more the reaction.

“But we are the players, we have to fight, we have to deliver a good performance.”

Tottenham’s 10th defeat of the season has left their chances of a top-four Premier League finish and Champions League qualification hanging by a thread.

Spurs now face Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool in a run as crucial as it is daunting for interim coach Cristian Stellini’s side.

“The supporters are really important and I understand they are not happy,” said Lloris.

“The players also, we are not happy. We want more, we work for that, but it doesn’t work.

“But it is not a reason to give up, and we will push to the end.

“It is not the first time this season that we have had the opportunity to reduce the gap with the top four, but it happens too many times that we drop points in key moments.

“But we know the next three games are decisive for the rest of the season. And we need all our focus, all our energy.

“We need also to be united as a club. Not only the players. Everyone.”