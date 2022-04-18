Hugo Lloris calls for ‘focus’ in Tottenham camp as goalkeeper fears Brighton loss has their undone hard work

(REUTERS)

Hugo Lloris is concerned that Tottenham’s defeat to Brighton has let slip their hard work in making up ground on Arsenal and Manchester United.

Spurs were back in eighth place before winning six games in seven ahead of the weekend, pushing them into the top four and making them big favourites to secure a return to the Champions League.

But club captain Lloris fears Saturday’s late defeat was an untimely one with six games left and both United and Arsenal breathing down their necks.

“We don't have a cushion so we have to go on another run,” he stated. “But we must take it game by game because if we look too far forward, we can slip in other games.

“What hurts me the most is, we have suffered so much, and to arrive in this position, it is not the moment to throw away what we have built in the last few weeks.

“We received a lot of kicks during the season and it is not the time to give this boost to our rivals. We have a week to prepare for the next game and I hope this defeat will help the team to finish stronger."

Tottenham do not play in midweek ahead of a trip to Brentford, while Arsenal go to Chelsea and United face Liverpool which could see both point level on points with Lloris’ team.

“We bounce back by winning,” the Frenchman added. “In training we'll prepare as best we can to give us a chance to win, but it is going to be a tough game especially at this period of the season when teams like Brighton are already safe and play with that freedom and without the pressure of the result,.

“Mentally we have to increase the level of focus. Sometimes you can have a lack of energy for various reasons, but the focus is so important.

“Look at how we conceded the goal, it is all about focus and concentration. It is never too late to learn.”