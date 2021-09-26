Hugo Lloris admits Tottenham ‘got smashed’ by Arsenal in wretched first-half derby display

Hugo Lloris cut a frustrated figure after Tottenham’s defeat by Arsenal (Getty Images)

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has admitted that his side ‘got smashed’ in a wretched first-half display against Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby.

Spurs were dreadful in the opening 45 minutes at Emirates Stadium, with Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka all on target for the rampant hosts.

And while Tottenham did show improvement after the interval as Heung-min Son netted a late consolation and Lucas Moura saw a deflected injury-time effort pushed onto the crossbar by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, that dismal performance in the opening 45 minutes ultimately left them with far too much to do.

After a third successive Premier League loss that piles pressure on new manager Nuno Espirito Santo so early in his tenure, an honest Lloris said: "We lost complete control in the first half. We got smashed and then had a good reaction.

"It's frustrating and very disappointing. It's the moment to stick together and carry on. The players were ready but we lost a bit of control. We lost balance in the middle of the pitch.”

As well as losing a hat-trick of League games in a row, Tottenham have now conceded three goals in three successive Premier League matches for the first time in 18 years after also falling 3-0 to Crystal Palace and Chelsea before their latest instalment of London derby misery.

And while goalkeeper Lloris acknowledged that Spurs must improve defensively, he also appealed for calm at such an early stage of the campaign.

"When you concede three goals in each of the last three league games you cannot hide the problems," he added.

"But we are professional. There is a long way to go. We need to stay calm."

