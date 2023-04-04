Hughson woman on motorcycle killed in Highway 99 crash near Keyes

A Hughson woman riding a motorcyclist north on highway 99 died in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was shortly before 8 a.m. and just north of the Keyes Road.

CHP Officer William Ryland said the cause of the crash, which involved two other vehicles, remains under investigation. He did not have information about the other vehicles or drivers.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

All lanes of traffic were blocked for a short period immediately following the collision, and the on-ramp to Highway 99 from Keyes Road was closed for several hours.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.