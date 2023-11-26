Hughson rallies to beat Bradshaw Christian for second straight section championship

After nearly a year off, the “Heart Attack Huskies” came out to play in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI Championship on Saturday against Bradshaw Christian.

The Huskies (10-3) did not have to bring out the heroics in their first two playoff games as they blew out Colfax in the quarterfinals and held a 14-point lead over top seed Sutter in last week’s semifinal.

Last year’s playoffs, however, were a different story as the Huskies won each game by less than five points and made a few second-half comebacks en route to section and state titles.

Of all the tight games the Hughson High community has seen, Saturday afternoon’s contest might take the cake as the craziest. Hughson scored 27 unanswered second-half points, building enough momentum to turn a 31-13 third-quarter deficit into a 40-39 win and a second straight blue banner.

Head coach Shaun King holds the section banner as Hughson celebrates their 40-39 victory over Bradshaw Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

“Just like last year, the Heart Attack Huskies come back,” said coach Shaun King. “This is what championship teams do. We don’t get down, we don’t start yelling and screaming, we just stay calm and play our game. We knew we just had to make some stops, the ball needed to bounce our way at least once and we had to take a chance.”

The Huskies played inspired football for head coach Shaun King, who revealed at the section’s championship breakfast that his father was battling cancer. King’s father, Joe, died Tuesday afternoon. The players, coaching staff and the Hughson community rallied around King in his time of need, gutting out the win for their head coach going through a hard time.

King said he felt the momentum shift in the third quarter.

A Bradshaw Christian touchdown at the start of the second half made it a 31-13 game but Hughson answered with a two-yard run by Alexander Villarreal, a fourth-down stop and a seven-yard pass from Robert McDaniel to David Delgado.

Hughson’s David Delgado scores on a catch during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

They then recovered the ensuing onside kick, sending the Hughson faithful into a frenzy.

“That was a huge momentum change,” he said. “Offensively, we were clicking and we just needed to help out our defense a little bit and part of that was to wear down their two-way players.”

Three plays later, Villarreal took a handoff 21 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter for a touchdown. That gave Hughson its first lead since early in the game, 32-31.

Villarreal stepped into the role of the Huskies’ main running back after the graduation of last year’s bell cow Liam Bridgford.

“In the first and second quarter, they were coming down on us hard,” Villarreal said. “We went into the locker room (at halftime) and coach said in the third quarter, and the fourth quarter, we got them.

“I definitely learned a lot from him (Bridgford) last year, looking up to him and seeing how he led in the section game and how he led us to state. That’s what I want to be. Learning from him is what helped me.”

Hughson’s Alexander Villarreal runs the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game with Bradshaw Christian at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

McDaniel and the Hughson offense struggled to get things going until they went to the no huddle. After each completion or positive running play, they lined up right back on the ball.

“We repped everything during practice and we have different personnels,” McDaniel said. “We have confidence in everybody. That confidence shows in our tight end and our offensive line, giving us that extra time in the empty package.”

McDaniel spread the ball around to Larkin Meyer, David Delgado and Malakai Sumter all season. A junior who holds scholarship offers from six Division 1 programs including San Jose State, Toledo and Temple, he passed for over 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns entering the contest.

He completed touchdown passes to Villarreal, Meyer and Delgado on the night. He scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown run then found his tight end Max Mankins to give the Huskies a 40-31 lead and put the game out of reach.

Hughson quarterback Robert McDaniel carries the ball into the end zone during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game with Bradshaw Christian at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Bradshaw’s run game slows in second half

Bradshaw Christian was in its eighth final under coach Drew Rickert, the only head coach in program history spanning 18 seasons. The Pride (10-3) beat Sonora 22-21 in the semifinal by going for two and the win in the final seconds.

The Pride were led by running back Brandon Burden, who had two touchdown runs, including a 5-yarder with 8 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter to put them ahead 31-13. It was all Hughson after that.

Bradshaw Christian’s Brandon Burden fights off Hughson’s David Delgado on a run during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Ethan Rickert, son of Drew, produced the Pride’s final points, a 4-yard touchdown pass to David Wiser with 2:29 left to play. They converted the two-point conversion. With just one timeout, the Huskies win was inevitable. McDaniel kneeled out the clock.

“They’re a very tough offense to stop,” King said of defending the Pride’s backfield in the single-wing offense. “We tried to replicate it as much as we could in practice with our JV team, which did a great job this week. When it comes down to it, it’s just a tough, tough offense and it’s a very frustrating offense.”

Hughson is back in NorCals

The Hughson defense held Bradshaw Christian to just eight second-half points. The Huskies found ways to stop the Pride on fourth down and came away with a key second-half interception after taking the lead.

Delgado jumped an outside breaking route at the Pride 40-yard line and returned the interception to the Hughson 19-yard line to set up McDaniel’s game-clinching touchdown.

“I was reading the tight end, he’s a dude on that team and probably one of their best players,” Delgado said. “I saw the quarterback’s eyes on him the whole time.”

Now, Hughson sets its sights on defending its state championship.

The Huskies learn their NorCal bowl game opponent Sunday. But first, they enjoy the win.

“We’ll celebrate tonight, I can tell you that,” King said. “And then Sunday, whenever we get the call, we’ll get together and find out who we’re playing.”

Bradshaw Christian coach Drew Rickert talks with Brandon Burden during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game with Hughson at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Bradshaw Christian’s Devyn McDonald runs past Hughson’s Larkin Meyer after a catch during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Bradshaw Christian quarterback Ethan Rickert pitches the ball to Mateo Mojica during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game with Hughson at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Bradshaw Christian’s Mateo Mojica celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammate Miles McFarland during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game with Hughson at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Bradshaw Christian Nathan Zeppieri runs the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game with Hughson at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Hughson’s Max Mankins (10) celebrates a two-point conversion during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game with Bradshaw Christian at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Hughson coach Shaun King, left, celebrates their 40-39 victory over Bradshaw Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.