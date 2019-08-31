Hughie Fury vs Alexander Povetkin result: Russian stalls Brit's comeback to move closer to third world title shot

Alexander Povetkin stalled Hughie Fury's comeback by outpointing the Brit in a gruelling fight to move closer to a third bite at a world title.

After a heavy loss to Anthony Joshua last year, his second attempt at a world title after defeat to Wladimir Klitschko in 2013, Povetkin is searching for one last chance at supremacy. While Fury, too, despite his youth at just 24 years of age, is open to risks in his pursuit of another shot at world honours, having dropped a close decision to Joseph Parker in his only opportunity to date two years ago.

Fury, having joined forces with Eddie Hearn this summer, began the contest with a positive mindset, seizing early openings to force the Russian into a more cautious approach.

But despite a promising opening round, the pair soon began to wrestle, with the grappling favouring the Brit’s more imposing frame. But Povetkin began to wriggle free at the start of the third, whipping in hooks before Fury could reset.

Povetkin, somewhat irritated now by his awkward opponent at the half-way point of the fight, began to launch wild hooks in pursuit of an opening.

But as the fight continued to meander, Fury’s feet became heavier, allowing Povetkin to set up combinations, including digs to the body.

Crimson then began to trickle down Fury’s left eye in the ninth, with a desperate, lunging left hook from Povetkin sending him sprawling into the ropes.

But the gruelling contest lacked genuine quality throughout, with both performances failing to instil any fear into world champion hopefuls, let alone the elite of the division.

And Povetkin rightfully convinced the judges, receiving the victory 117-11 on all three cards, to move back into contention for a world title.

