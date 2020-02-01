Hughes, Schaller lead Canucks past Islanders 4-3 Vancouver Canucks center Tim Schaller (59) scores past New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) during an NHL hockey game. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Barclays Arena in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.

J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves. The Pacific Division-leading Canucks improved to 14-3-0 since Dec. 19.

''We are playing for each other right now and it shows,'' Markstrom said.

Michael Dal Colle, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders in their third consecutive loss on home ice. Thomas Greiss made 20 saves in his third straight start.

Hughes sent a wrist shot past Greiss for the winning goal. It was the first career multigoal game for the 20-year-old defenseman.

Nelson helped the Islanders force overtime when he scored with 26 seconds left in regulation. Ryan Pulock's shot from the point deflected off Tanner Pearson's stick, which pulled Markstrom out of position. Nelson then poked it home for his 21st.

The Islanders outshot the Canucks 17-5 in the third period.

''I liked our game,'' Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. ''There was a lot to like in our game. I would take that game most nights. I thought we were resilient getting a late goal.''

Vancouver opened a 3-1 lead on Schaller's fifth of the season 14:56 into the second. It was the first goal in 34 games for the 29-year-old forward, who rejoined the lineup after being scratched in the previous four games.

Hughes' shot trickled past Greiss to break a 1-1 tie midway through the second. The smooth-skating defenseman is in a close race with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL rookie of the year.

''It's nice to contribute because you want to feel like you are a part of it and you want to have an impact on the group,'' Hughes said. ''It's nice that we are winning because I remember a time not too long ago in early December when people were kind of losing it.''

Miller opened the scoring when he collected a rebound and flicked the puck past Greiss 2:09 into the first period. The power forward reached 20 goals for the third time in his nine-year NHL career. He also extended his point streak to five games.

''You like to think you get more wiser and learn stuff as you go on through your career,'' Miller said. ''I feel more comfortable. I know what my game is. I'm getting a great opportunity here. I'm just trying to make the most of it. When you play on a good team like this, surrounded by good players, obviously the stats will be there if you are doing the right things.''

Dal Colle tied it at 1 at 5:23. He got credit for his third when a pass from Josh Bailey redirected off his skate.

NOTES: Canucks F Tyler Motte will be sidelined for the next four to six weeks with a shoulder injury. He was placed on injured reserve. ... Vancouver scratched Fs Justin Bailey and Zack MacEwen and D Jordie Benn. ... The Islanders, who split time between Long Island and Brooklyn, will play their next three home games at Barclays Centers before returning to Nassau Coliseum for the following four home games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Islanders: Host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.