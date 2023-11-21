Hughes matches career-high goal mark in two-point night as Canucks top Sharks 3-1

VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes tied his career-high in goals with his eighth of the season and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Monday night.

The defenceman also hit that mark in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Hughes's goal brought him up to 30 points on the year, as he also added an assist on the Canucks' third goal. His point total puts him atop the NHL leaderboard.

Sam Lafferty had the winner for Vancouver (13-5-1), while J.T. Miller added an insurance goal in the third period.

Thatcher Demko made 27 saves.

Thomas Hertl had the lone goal for San Jose (3-14-1), which is winless on the road this season and has won twice in its last six outings.

Mackenzie Blackwood turned away 37 shots.

Lafferty's short-handed goal with one second left in the second period proved to be the winner. Lafferty won the puck in the Sharks' corner from Hertl, and after Teddy Blueger's shot was denied, Lafferty scored on the rebound.

Miller scored tipping in a rebound from a Brock Boeser shot at 7:10 of the third period.

San Jose appeared to have broken the deadlock in the second period. William Eklund put it past Demko in the crease, only for Vancouver to challenge the call and see the goal overturned for goaltender interference.

Hughes opened the scoring, firing a wrist shot past Blackwood at 13:07 of the second period.

San Jose pulled one back on the power play with Hertl converting on a pass from Calen Addison only 48 seconds into the third period.

The Canucks outshot the Sharks 11-6 in a scoreless opening period.

NOTES

Prince Harry performed the ceremonial puck drop to mark the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games. He was the second royal to attend a Canucks game, with Queen Elizabeth II having taken part in a ceremonial puck drop in a pre-season game between the Sharks and Canucks back in 2002 … The Sharks have given up the most goals in a game (10) twice this season, with one of those being against the Canucks … San Jose hasn't beaten Vancouver since December 2019.

UP NEXT

The Sharks will take on the Kraken in Seattle on Wednesday.

The Canucks will travel to play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press