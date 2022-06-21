Hugh Jackman's 'Spectacular' $39 Million Manhattan Triplex Hits the Market — See Inside!

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
Hugh Jackman poses at the opening night of &quot;The Music Man&quot; on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theater on February 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic); What is shown in the photograph –&nbsp;The exterior and interior of the property 176 Perry Street, 10S Where was the image taken – NY, NY When was the image taken –&nbsp;June 2022 Who took the photograph –&nbsp;Michael Weinstein (Corcoran owns the rights) Full credit line – “Courtesy of The Corcoran Group” Source contact information:  Name: Danny Charles Phone: 917.969.1376 E-mail: dcharles@corcoran.com  Image sent by: Danny Charles
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; The Corcoran Group

Hugh Jackman is parting ways with his Manhattan apartment after over a decade!

The X-Men star, 53, has listed his city home for a cool $38.9 million with Deborah Grubman, David Adler and Paul Albano of The Corcoran Group.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom luxury triplex is spread across the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors of a Richard Meier-designed building. Walls of glass provide the 11,000-square foot residence with sweeping views of the Hudson River.

Jackman first purchased the property in 2008 for $21 million, The New York Post reports.

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group

"This is a spectacular apartment where quite simply, what you see is what you get," Grubman exclusively tells PEOPLE. "The double-height great room has a true 'wow factor' and provides sunset views of the Hudson River and New York Harbor that are stunning and ever-changing."

The property's lowest floor is comprised of four ensuite guest bedrooms and a library with a half bath, as well as a vast recreational space and a terrace overlooking the river.

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group

Meanwhile, the 9th floor features a dramatic, double-height great room, a home office with a gas fireplace, a kitchen, and a dining area. Each floor is connected by a spiral staircase, which Grubman dubbed "a work of art in itself."

The 10th floor is entirely devoted to the primary suite, with an area encompassing a luxurious spa bath, sauna, and dressing room.

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group

The West Village building also includes a high-end fitness center, a full-time doorman and concierge, as well as dining service available from Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Perry St restaurant downstairs.

