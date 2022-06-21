Hugh Jackman's 'Spectacular' $39 Million Manhattan Triplex Hits the Market — See Inside!

Hugh Jackman poses at the opening night of "The Music Man" on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theater on February 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic); What is shown in the photograph – The exterior and interior of the property 176 Perry Street, 10S Where was the image taken – NY, NY When was the image taken – June 2022 Who took the photograph – Michael Weinstein (Corcoran owns the rights) Full credit line – “Courtesy of The Corcoran Group” Source contact information: Name: Danny Charles Phone: 917.969.1376 E-mail: dcharles@corcoran.com Image sent by: Danny Charles

Hugh Jackman is parting ways with his Manhattan apartment after over a decade!

The X-Men star, 53, has listed his city home for a cool $38.9 million with Deborah Grubman, David Adler and Paul Albano of The Corcoran Group.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom luxury triplex is spread across the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors of a Richard Meier-designed building. Walls of glass provide the 11,000-square foot residence with sweeping views of the Hudson River.

Jackman first purchased the property in 2008 for $21 million, The New York Post reports.

"This is a spectacular apartment where quite simply, what you see is what you get," Grubman exclusively tells PEOPLE. "The double-height great room has a true 'wow factor' and provides sunset views of the Hudson River and New York Harbor that are stunning and ever-changing."

The property's lowest floor is comprised of four ensuite guest bedrooms and a library with a half bath, as well as a vast recreational space and a terrace overlooking the river.

Meanwhile, the 9th floor features a dramatic, double-height great room, a home office with a gas fireplace, a kitchen, and a dining area. Each floor is connected by a spiral staircase, which Grubman dubbed "a work of art in itself."

The 10th floor is entirely devoted to the primary suite, with an area encompassing a luxurious spa bath, sauna, and dressing room.

The West Village building also includes a high-end fitness center, a full-time doorman and concierge, as well as dining service available from Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Perry St restaurant downstairs.