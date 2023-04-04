Hugh Jackman Wears Nose Bandage as He Undergoes Testing for Basal Cell Carcinoma: 'Please Wear Sunscreen'

"I've just had two biopsies done," said Hugh Jackman, who has long been open about his experience with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer

Hugh Jackman is advocating for sunscreen as he shares another health update.

The Golden Globe winner, 54 — who has been treated for skin cancer several times — reminded his 31.1 million followers to "put some sunscreen on" in an Instagram Reel shared Monday, revealing a bandage on his nose after his most recent biopsies.

"So, I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever," he started. "I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr. Iron, who's awesome. And she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion. She doesn't know."

"I'll find out in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I'll let you know. Just to remind you, basal cell — in the world of skin cancers — is the least dangerous of them all," added Jackman.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, which is caused by "abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells" and can usually be cured when treated early.

With summer approaching, Jackman told his fans to "please wear sunscreen," adding: "It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me... This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It's coming out now."

"Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe," Jackman concluded in the video message.

Jackman first had skin cancer removed from his nose in 2013 after his wife Deborra-Lee Furness told him "to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right!"

The Deadpool 3 star previously told PEOPLE he was filming the 2014 Marvel entry X-Men: Days Of Future Past when a makeup artist brought the spot to his attention, noting that he has since gone "every three months for checkups."

"It's always a bit of a shock just hearing the word 'cancer,' " he said in 2015. "Being an Australian it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up, so I was a prime candidate for it."

"I was trying to keep calm about it but it wasn't until [his skin cancer surgeon] Dr. Michael Albom really explained to me that what I had, in a way, was the kind of skin cancer you want to have if you're going to have it. Basal cell carcinoma is just something you have to deal with. It's cancerous. It will grow. You just have to get it out," added Jackman.

