Hugh Jackman On Training For Wolverine In 'Deadpool 3': It'll Be 'My Job'

Ben Blanchet
·2 min read
Hugh Jackman opened up about why he’s playing Wolverine for a 10th time and joked with CNN’s Chris Wallace that “Wolverine 10” is the title of “Deadpool 3,” the movie where Jackman is set to reprise his iconic “X-Men” role (You can watch Jackman’s interview below).

Jackman, who first appeared as Logan/Wolverine in 2000, revealed that he will make it his job to prepare to play the beloved character in the superhero movie set for a 2024 release.

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time,” said Jackman during his appearance on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” this past weekend.

″So we have six months from when I finish [‘The Music Man’ on Broadway] to when I start filming and I’m not doing any other work, I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”

Jackman told Wallace that he’s “really fit right now” and contributed his fitness to doing eight shows a week on Broadway.

“So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens, run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you,” Jackman said.

Wallace asked Jackman, whose character died in the 2017 film “Logan,” revealed that the upcoming “Deadpool” movie is set at a time prior to his last appearance as Wolverine.

He added that he thought he “was done” with the character that is part of one of the highest-grossing film series of all time.

“Like I was at peace with it, I got asked every day, during interviews or Ryan Reynolds ringing me ‘Can we do it again?,’ I’m like ‘no, I’m done,’” Jackman said.

He added: “When I keep thinking of me and Ryan – of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic book rivals – there’s also a dynamic that I’ve never really got to do before as Wolverine.”

