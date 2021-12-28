Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Looking Forward to Getting Back Onstage ASAP'

Montblanc Meisterstuck Sfumato Launch

Ian Gavan/Getty Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The actor, 53, announced the news on social media Tuesday, writing in the caption, "I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year."

Jackman posted on Instagram on Dec. 5 that he received his booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

His costar for Broadway's The Music Man, Sutton Foster announced last week that she tested positive for COVID, celebrating the understudies for stepping up. "Yesterday I tested positive for COVID. At noon Kathy Voytko found out. And last night she went on for Marian Paroo and smashed it," Foster, 46, wrote. "Grateful to Kathy and our incredible company. Grateful to all swings and understudies who keep all the shows going, now and always."

The Music Man cast began their preview performances on Dec. 20. The show will officially open at the Winter Garden Theatre on Feb. 10, 2022.

The show announced Tuesday that performances are canceled through Jan. 1: "All tickets can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase. Performances will resume on Sunday, January 2. Sending you warm wishes for the New Year from the entire company of The Music Man," the show said in a statement.

In a speech given post-show last week, Jackman applauded Voytko, as well as the show's other swings and understudies, who have allowed Broadway performances to go on amid the pandemic.

Jackman, who plays con man Harold Hill in the musical revival, brought attention to Voytko's talent and dedication. "They all know 10 roles. Kathy, when she turned up at work, could have had any of eight roles, and it happened to be the leading lady," two-time Tony Award winner Jackman said.

Jackman also revealed that Voytko hadn't rehearsed the role of Paroo until the day of the show. She received a theater-wide round of applause and appeared to get emotional as the crowd cheered.

His speech continued to show gratitude for the understudies who have balanced multiple roles throughout COVID. "I'm emotional because it humbles me — their courage, their brilliance, their dedication, their talent," he said. "The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.