Hugh Jackman Suits Up as Wolverine to Fight Ryan Reynolds on the Set of “Deadpool 3”

The actor was spotted on set on Monday in the South of England while dressed as Wolverine

Bav Media / SplashNews Hugh Jackman as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Hugh Jackman is once again filming for Deadpool 3.

While dressed as his longtime X-Men character, the actor, 55, was spotted on set on Monday in the South of England.

Wearing a yellow and blue bodysuit, Jackman was pictured walking alongside Deadpool, who is played by Ryan Reynolds.

In one photo, Deadpool jumped onto Wolverine’s back. And in another, Deadpool appeared to have fallen onto the grass while Wolverine towered over him.

Bav Media / SplashNews Deadpool was pictured jumping on Wolverine's back

On Tuesday, Jackman also shared a snap of pizza on his Instagram Stories and referenced Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.

“He’s not only a great friend and director but he also just knows when it’s time @slevydirect @deadpoolmovie,” Jackman’s caption read in all capital letters as he played the song “Pizza Time” by G-Mayne Da Wreck.

Meanwhile, the star also shared a video of him exercising his arms by lifting dumbbells at the gym.

“No days off - except for tomorrow. 💪🏻#becomingwolverineagain,” his caption read.

Deadpool 3 is set to make its theatrical debut on May 3, 2024 after Jackman and Reynolds first teased Wolverine's role in the latest sequel in September 2022 via an Instagram Reel.

"I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done,” Jackman told PEOPLE in October 2022 about getting to work on Deadpool 3.

He added, "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time.”

Jackman has played Wolverine from 2000 to 2017, across eight X-Men franchise films and spinoffs. After first appearing in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine together, Deadpool 3 will mark the first time Jackman and Reynolds will reunite on-screen as their titular characters.

Jackman, meanwhile, was first seen reprising his fan-favorite role on the set of Deadpool 3 in July 2023, days before the SAG-AFTRA strike forced the film to halt production.

Read the original article on People.