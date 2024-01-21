Hugh Jackman Shares Gym Selfie Video While Training for “Deadpool 3”: 'Becoming Wolverine Again'

Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel movie

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman’s arms are as swole as ever!

The 55-year-old actor, who is resurrecting his role as Wolverine for Marvel’s still-untitled Deadpool 3, is assuring his fans that the character will have mighty muscles when he returns to the big screen on July 26.

On Sunday, the Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner posted a video of himself executing bicep curls in the gym.

Related: Hugh Jackman Rings in 2024 with Dip in the Ocean’s ‘Freezing Water’

“No days off — except for tomorrow,” Jackman wrote in his Instagram caption, capping it off with a fitting emoji and hashtag, "💪🏻#BecomingWolverineAgain."

He soundtracked the video with a popular workout song — “Rock and Roll” — from The Glitter Band.

Jackman is reprising his role of Wolverine for the first time since the critically acclaimed Logan in 2017. In a 2020 post, he reflected on Logan and Wolverine in general: “Thank you for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a lifetime!“

Getty;Hugh Jackman/Instagram Hugh Jackman lifts weights in the gym

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



He played Wolverine from 2000 to 2017, while making a photo cameo in Deadpool in 2016 and an archival-video cameo in Deadpool 2 in 2018.

Jackman and fellow Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds announced Jackman’s return for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film in July 2023. With the release of Deadpool 3, Jackman will have played Wolverine for 24 years.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Borrowed Hugh Jackman’s Broken Emmy to Accept Welcome to Wrexham Win: 'Is It Supposed to Look Like That?'

The two stars, along with Patrick Stewart, are three actors from the X-Men franchise who have now entered the MCU.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.