Hugh Jackman Rings in 2024 with Dip in the Ocean’s ‘Freezing Water’

Jackman shared a video of himself running into the sea on New Year's Day

Hugh Jackman rings in 2024 with dip in the ocean

Hugh Jackman is ringing in 2024!

The Wolverine star, 55, shared a video of himself dipping into some “freezing water” on Monday while wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

“Happy New Year, everyone,” Jackman told his 31.5 million Instagram followers as he stood shirtless on a pebbled beach by the ocean. “I wish you all every blessing for 2024 no matter what may come, including freezing water.”

Jackman then turned and ran into the sea wearing black shorts and flip-flops. “Oh yeah,” the actor said as he immersed himself in the ocean before jogging out.



“Happy new year! 🥶,” Jackman added in his caption.



“Happy new year, Hugh. You’re one one my most favorite people in the whole world! Love you foreva man! ❤️,” Halle Berry commented, while Ryan Reynolds added, “Dear god don’t do it.”



Jackman’s daring activity comes after he revealed he was given a warning from guards after getting too close to the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center on Christmas morning.

Hugh Jackman Instagram Hugh Jackman rings in 2024 with dip in the ocean

Sharing videos and photos from his visit, Jackman posted a clip of himself walking into the plaza and smiling at the camera with his arms open in front of the tree.

“I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree,” The star wrote in his Instagram caption. “It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all.”

“I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning,” he added.

