Hugh Jackman Is Returning as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman is officially reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, which also received its official release date.

Franchise star Ryan Reynolds made the announcement in a comical video shared on social media, wherein he channeled his inner Deadpool to make a long, profound and eventually, pointless, statement. He first apologized to fans for missing the D23 Expo earlier this month and explained that they've "been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” adding, “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning — every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside, and I... I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

Jackman can be then seen walking in the background and making his way up the staircase when Reynolds asks, “Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” to which the X-Men staple nonchalantly replies, "Yeah sure, Ryan.” The announcement video ends with Whitney Houston's “I Will Always Love You” and subtitles that read “I will always love Hugh," along with a “Coming Hughn” graphic. Deadpool's logo appears against a black backdrop and Wolverine's claws slice through it instantly.

Watch the video below. Deadpool 3 premieres September 6, 2024.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

