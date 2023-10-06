Hugh Jackman ‘to release tell-all book’ with ‘bombshell revelations’

Hugh Jackman is to release a tell-all memoir, according to reports (PA Archive)

Hugh Jackman is set to release a tell-all book, according to reports.

The Greatest Showman actor, 54, shocked fans last month when he and actress wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, announced that they were splitting after 27 years of marriage.

He is now believed to be in the early stages of writing the memoir, which will feature details of his life and “bombshell” revelations.

“Hugh is choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce,” an insider said.

“The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He’ll be opening up about his life like never before.”

The Standard has contacted a representative for Hugh Jackman for comment.

Jackman and Furness, who share two children together, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, confirmed that they had called time on their marriage in a joint statement issued to US publication People.

It reads: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition."

The former couple signed the statement as ‘Deb and Hugh Jackman’, adding: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”