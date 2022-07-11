Hugh Jackman, Julianne Hough Cuddle Pups to Promote Dog Adoption as Bernadette Peters Shuts Down Protestors

Amanda Taylor
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: (L-R) Hugh Jackman, Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster pose at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: (L-R) Hugh Jackman, Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster pose at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

They say dogs are man's best friend but Bernadette Peters had a little help from her own pals this weekend as the stars turned out to support her 24th annual Broadway Barks.

The dog adoption event was co-hosted by Music Man star Sutton Foster who posed alongside the likes of Hugh Jackson at the gathering in New York City.

The pair seemed delighted to meet and hold some of the dogs that were up for adoption, clearly smitten with the little fur balls.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Jackman, who is currently co-starring in The Music Man with Foster, cradled some lucky pooches in his arms and had a big grin on his face. The X-Men actor, 53, has two dogs of his own at home.

Billy Crystal, who stars in and co-wrote Mr. Saturday Night, posed with his tongue out while holding an adorable little puppy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Billy Crystal poses at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Billy Crystal poses at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Peters co-founded the nonprofit with the late Mary Tyler Moore in 1999, during Peters' Broadway run in Annie Get Your Gun.

She managed to attract the support of stage stars from across the productions; Jane Lynch, who is currently in Funny Girl, was also there to show her love for canine companions. Lynch has opened up about her love for her rescue pets over the years, often speaking about the importance of adopting a pet over buying one.

Julianne Hough — whose Broadway debut came earlier this year in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive — lost both of her beloved pet dogs in 2019.

The actress-and-singer was seen posing outside where Peters ran into a spot of trouble the same day.

Video shared on social media appears to show animal rights protestors disrupting the event. In one clip posted on Twitter, Peters is seen responding: "Excuse me! You are stopping all the animals here from having a chance to be adopted."

"Is that not what you want?"Peters continued on the microphone before continuing with her speech. PEOPLE has reached out to Peters' representatives for comment.

