Hugh Jackman’s Godawful ‘The Son’ Ends in an Unbelievably Cruel Way

Barry Levitt
·9 min read
Rekha Garton/Sony Pictures Classics
Rekha Garton/Sony Pictures Classics

When I watched The Father back in 2020, I was astonished. The film, about a man named Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) suffering from Alzheimer's, and his strained relationship with his daughter (Olivia Colman), was an authentic portrayal of what it’s like emotionally to deal with a difficult illness. Films about Alzheimer’s tend to focus on the perspective of the one suffering, but The Father dared to reckon with how the people around them suffer as well.

The film was the accomplished debut from writer-director Florian Zeller, who adapted his own play to brilliant effect. The film went on to earn six Oscar nominations, winning two—one for Best Screenplay, the other for Best Actor (for Hopkins). That’s an impressive haul for a first film—but not a surprising one, based on how well the film explored Anthony’s interiority. Through his masterful handling of diegetic space and storytelling, Zeller immediately reached the top of my radar, and I awaited his next project with great anticipation.

That next project is here—and it’s The Son, also based on one of Zeller’s plays. (The Holy Ghost isn’t yet in the works, but I choose to hold out hope.) The film follows Nicholas (Zen McGrath), a 17-year-old who feels like he can’t live with his mother Kate (Laura Dern) anymore. He seeks refuge from his inner turmoil by moving in with his father Peter (Hugh Jackman), a successful businessman, Peter’s new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby), and their infant son. But Beth meets Nicholas with trepidation, and Peter receives a major new job opportunity, so he barely gives his son the time of day.

Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Is a Shocking Misfire of a Film

But Peter needs to start paying attention, as Nicholas is in crisis. It turns out he hasn’t been to school in a month, something that stuns both Kate and Peter. In a moment between Nicholas and his father, he makes his pain clear, saying “I don’t know what’s happening to me.” It’s clear their son needs help that neither of them can provide—or rather, it’s clear to everyone who’s watching the film, but this staggeringly obvious fact seems to elude both parents for some time.

It pains me to say that The Son isn’t merely a disappointing follow-up to The Father. It’s also a dreadful, irresponsible movie. The real issue is its fatal misunderstanding of mental illness: it’s like every line is read directly from a pamphlet called “How not to talk about mental health.” All of this is manifested in the film’s gobsmackingly awful ending. If for some reason you’re still keen to see The Son—and I wouldn’t blame you; I was excited once—now is the time to leave, because a whole lot of spoilers are coming your way. (I’m not entirely sure you can spoil a movie like The Son, which telegraphs its every move, but hey, I can understand not wanting to know the ending before you see it.)

<div class="inline-image__credit">Rekha Garton/Sony Pictures Classics</div>
Rekha Garton/Sony Pictures Classics

Things have been getting progressively worse throughout the film—for Nicholas, for his parents, and frankly, for everyone watching—and every moment it seems as if things will improve, they end up getting worse. In one moment, Nicholas happily dances with his father and Beth, and seconds later, Peter and Beth embrace and completely forget that Nicholas is even there. Another scene finds Nicholas offering to babysit his baby half-brother, only for Beth to freak out over the mere idea of a “weirdo” like Nicholas taking care of her child. This constant—and I really do mean constant—cycle of lifting Nicholas up and letting him down makes the film’s conclusion even more obvious.

Hugh Jackman on the Political Sex Scandal That Changed America

After all the mistakes and slights his parents make that would feel right at home in an after-school special, Nicholas finally attempts to take his own life. Thankfully he’s found in time, and Nicholas’ parents decide to put him in intensive psychiatric care. Well, it’s not so much that they decide to get Nicholas the help he needs; it’s more that a physician forces their hand to do so, and they acquiesce.

Finally, there’s a sense of peace. It feels like, with Nicholas away in treatment, Kate, Peter, and Beth can finally live their lives without the burden of their depressed son. That’s a rather dreadful sentiment, and my skin crawled even writing those words. But The Son isn’t the masterclass in sentimentality and understanding it so clearly thinks it is. Its self-importance and overbearing score bludgeons you over the head, making it hard to ever come across as sincere. (Hans Zimmer, you betrayed me.) What the film really seems to be saying is that without a problem like Nicholas (ugh), these people can get on with their lives (ick).

The most pivotal scene comes after this when Kate and Peter meet with the doctor in charge of Nicholas’ care. He’s stern but professional, warning them that when reintroduced momentarily to their son, he will immediately beg and plead to be taken home. The doctor explains that he’s seen this happen repeatedly, and it’s imperative for the patient to remain in the hospital’s care. The doctor couldn’t be clearer: allow Nicholas to come home, and it’s nearly certain that he’ll attempt to take his own life again.

What follows is a lot of screaming and crying, as Nicholas does exactly what the doctor says he’ll do. This could (and really should) be a hugely emotional scene, but everything feels so hollow. The film has made it clear over and over that it doesn’t care about Nicholas, and frankly, neither do his parents. They think that they do, but they’re so invested in themselves and their own lives that they see right past him. It’s disingenuous to have Nicholas beg and plead to people who look completely devastated; it’s deeply distasteful and upsetting, considering we’ve watched the film torture him with no repercussions. Worse, it’s clear that what we’re watching is acting, in more ways than one.

Ultimately, Kate and Peter do something right: They listen to the doctor and refuse to take Nicholas home. It’s a tough decision for a parent to make, but they do it, because they know he’s going to be better off in the long run. Or so you’d think. Moments later, they sit in a car on the way home, and the ridiculous music hits as they share a glance that tells you everything you need to know—these irresponsible people are going to keep being irresponsible.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Rekha Garton/Sony Pictures Classics</div>
Rekha Garton/Sony Pictures Classics

Soon after, Nicholas is back home with his parents. Beth has taken the baby to visit her parents, so it’s just Kate, Peter, and Nicholas again, the family unit he’s longed for but no longer has. There’s a moment of serenity as the three talk to each other, and Nicholas gives an extended monologue about how he loves his family. It should feel moving, but the film has done nothing to show it cares about Nicholas, so it’s just one of many moments to remind you that The Son is based on a play.

Literally mere moments after his parents mention that they shouldn’t let him out of their sight, Nicholas heads off alone to take a shower, which is apparently totally fine and doesn’t concern them in the slightest. It’s a red flag the size of North America, but Kate and Peter are too invested in themselves, and one another, to notice. There’s an eerie calm as the two speak to each other about going to a movie as a family, but it’s quickly punctured by the sudden bang of a rifle.

I’ll back up a second. Peter has a rifle in his apartment that was a gift from his father. The fact he never thought to remove the gun from the house he was bringing back his at-risk, suicidal child tells you everything you need to know. Finally, all of The Son’s worst Chekhovian instincts have come to fruition.

You’d think that’s where the film would end, but you’re wrong. We then move to the future, some years later, where Peter has a long conversation with Nicholas. Nicholas talks about how he’s so happy now—he’s found the love of his life and moved to Toronto, which makes him happier than New York City ever could. (As a Canadian, this is the only thing that rings true in the entire film. Sorry.) Nicholas has even written a book, which he dedicates to his father.

This is, of course, a complete fantasy. Nicholas is dead, and no amount of well-wishing can bring him back. In the real world, Peter sits bereft, as Beth comes to comfort him. The Son is so completely committed to its insensitivity and tone-deafness that the man who neglected his son’s endless pleas for help, even taking them as a sort of personal affront, would think his son would ever dedicate a book to him. It’s a moment that completely robs Nicholas of any agency, making it all about Peter and his experience of his son’s mental illness. Peter is the one who really had to suffer, after all, having a depressed son. It’s despicable.

The root of the problem is that the film, like Kate and Peter, constantly neglects Nicholas. The Son is far more invested in his parents—particularly Peter and Beth—and how they constantly fail their son by not understanding him, ignoring him, or blaming him for his own sadness, without holding them accountable for these actions. In a particularly heated moment (judging by the context, it’s supposed to be extremely dramatic with a capital D) Peter shouts at Nicholas, “When you hurt yourself, it's as if you’re doing it to me.” Seriously. Maybe this would have flown five or even 10 years ago, but society has evolved long past The Son’s understanding of mental health.

The Son could have been an effective showcase of how insensitivity and a lack of understanding can lead to avoidable tragedies. Perhaps it should have been that. Instead, Florian Zeller forces us to sit through this plodding, grotesque, emotionally taxing, cruel story. It’s a film with such self-serving importance that it completely forgets the most important character, and he’s right in the title. The Son is an embarrassment, an affront to those suffering from mental health issues, and a dramatically inept story that relies on overwhelming musical cues, dull staging, and wooden acting to get its comically out-of-date script any semblance of life. This is the worst film, and the worst ending, of 2022.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • PFL’s Dakota Ditcheva says move to American Top Team has helped her find self-belief

    Dakota Ditcheva is just now finding her self-confidence, and she is already a dangerous finisher.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • NHL: Oilers rally with 4-goal 3rd, beat Rangers 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on a power play 2:02 left and the Edmonton Oilers had four third-period goals to overcome a three-goal deficit and beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway had his first NHL goal in the comeback. After Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere took a roughing penalty with 2:26 to go, Draisaitl finished the outburst with his 12th goal of the season. Lafreniere, Chris Krieder and J

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius