Hugh Jackman and Ex Deborra-lee Share Joint Tribute Mourning Bill Granger After the Chef's Death at 54

The Australian chef "died peacefully" with his wife and three kids at his bedside, according to a statement from his family

Taylor Hill/Getty; David M. Benett/Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman mourn Bill Granger.

Australian chef, restaurateur and food writer Bill Granger has died. He was 54.

Granger's family announced his death on his Instagram on Tuesday. Granger "died peacefully" on Christmas Day in a London hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and their three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny, by his bedside. A cause of death was not given.

Among those who posted touching tributes following the news were Granger's friends and fellow Australians Hugh Jackman and his ex wife Deborra-Lee Jackman.

"We are devastated to hear the news of Bill's passing," they wrote in an Instagram story. "His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring. We will miss his friendship most of all. Our love goes out to Natalie and their 3 incredible daughters Edie, Ines and Bunny."

The Jackmans signed off their post, "Rest in peace. Deb & Hugh." (Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced that they were amicably ending their marriage in September.)

Patrick Riviere/Getty Bill Granger dead at 54.

Granger was a celebrated self-taught cook with 19 restaurants across the globe. He wrote 14 cookbooks and starred in five TV shows that aired in Australian and the U.K. His family's statement referred to him as the "king of breakfast" — and he has been credited for making avocado toast popular in recent years. (Simplot notes that the first recorded sighting on a menu was believed to be at one of Granger's restaurants in 1993.)

Chef Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson also mourned Granger with social media posts.

“I’m heartbroken to hear this. So cruel," Lawson commented on the family's post.

"Shocking and deeply sad news to hear of his death today," Oliver said on Instagram. "I loved @bill.granger so much, he was such a wonderful man, warm, charming, and had an extrodinary ease and style in cooking that could only come from Australia."

"Many moons ago i remember going to his first Sydney restaurant in Darlinghurst it was so cool, so relaxed, great food and coffee and years ahead of its time," Oliver added. "He was there in full effect so welcoming and just so nice."

Granger's family thanked fans for the tributes: "He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given,"



