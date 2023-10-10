Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness's One-Time Sydney Rental Mansion Listed for Sale —See Inside!

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located in one of the Australian city's most desirable areas

A sprawling mansion once rented by Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness, who announced their divorce after 27 years last month, has been listed for sale near Sydney.

According to local outlet the Wentworth Courier, Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, rented the home in 2008 while the actor was filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine. After the couple’s stay, the house’s owners reportedly listed it for $5,000 a week, per the outlet.

Located in the eastern suburbs of the Australian city and touted as one of the area's “most prestigious addresses,” the 12,200-square-foot compound boasts a pool, hot tub, pool house, and a poolside cabana as well as a tennis court.



It’s listed with Alex Lyons of Raine and Horne Double Bay. While the luxury home's exact price has not been revealed, Lyon has recently represented properties between $36 million and $40 million, according to the agency.

The listing, which describes the residence as “reminiscent of a European villa," notes the average price of homes in the Woollahra neighborhood is approximately $5.2 million.



The private home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the spacious primary suite has both an ensuite bath and two dressing rooms.

It also features several living and family rooms (including two that seamlessly open to the outdoors), a butler’s pantry, and a covered terrace.

Jackman and Furness exclusively shared the news of their separation with PEOPLE last month.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in a joint statement.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman," concluded: "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

The pair share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

A source told PEOPLE that the decision was both mutual and amicable, but both Jackman and Furnass are “devastated.”

"It was not a snap decision — they took a lot of time and consideration of everything, and they made this decision together," the source said. "They are going on separate journeys, but they will always be a family. They’ll always be co-parents and best friends."

The insider added that the split was not acrimonious.

"This has nothing to do with anything other than the fact that they’re on different journeys right now."



