Hugh Jackman Celebrates 26 Years Of Marriage With ‘Extraordinary Wife’ Deborra-Lee Furness

Jazmin Tolliver
·1 min read
Actor Hugh Jackman wants to tell the world how much he appreciates his “extraordinary wife,” Deborra-Lee Furness.

On Monday, “The Wolverine” star shared a special shoutout to Furness, an Australian actor and producer, as he paid homage to their 26th anniversary.

Hugh Jackman, seen her at the opening night of Broadway's "The Music Man" on Feb. 10, has never been shy about declaring his love for his wife on social media.

Jackman, who held the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character before last year, seems to apply his longevity skills to his romantic life as well. (Tobey Maguire, as Spider-Man, and Willem Dafoe, as Green Goblin, surpassed his record in December.)

“Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife,” the “Reminiscence” actor wrote on Instagram. “Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!.”

Along with the heartwarming caption was a picture of Furness cozying up to her husband as he captured the loving moment on a beach.

Jackman, 53, and Furness, 66, wed in 1996. The two are parents to Oscar, 21, and Ava, 16.

Jackman, who is also a singer, dancer and producer, is no stranger to posting declarations of love to his wife. Last year he shared a series of pictures from their wedding day to honor their 25th anniversary.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper,” he wrote.

